10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2019 7:48am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $8.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.6 million. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on November 05, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock rose 17.8% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.7 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares surged 16.2% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) shares surged 10.6% to $70.99. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock rose 7.8% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock increased by 1.3% to $8.57. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 17, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Novartis, Inc. (NYSE: NVS) shares rose 1.2% to $88.03.

 

Losers

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares plummeted 11.7% to $0.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Affimed, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares fell 8.3% to $2.65. The market cap stands at $183.5 million.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) stock fell 3.8% to $32.50. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

