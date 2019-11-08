10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $8.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.6 million. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on November 05, the current rating is at Outperform.
- ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock rose 17.8% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.7 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares surged 16.2% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) shares surged 10.6% to $70.99. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock rose 7.8% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock increased by 1.3% to $8.57. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- Novartis, Inc. (NYSE: NVS) shares rose 1.2% to $88.03.
Losers
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares plummeted 11.7% to $0.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Affimed, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares fell 8.3% to $2.65. The market cap stands at $183.5 million.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) stock fell 3.8% to $32.50. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.00.
