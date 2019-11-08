7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock increased by 20.0% to $22.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) stock moved upwards by 15.6% to $4.22. The market cap stands at $359.9 million. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on September 12, the current rating is at Hold.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock rose 6.6% to $4.74. The market cap stands at $688.9 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 03, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.50.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock increased by 1.8% to $9.00. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $123.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 billion. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on November 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $139.00.
Losers
- Teradata, Inc. (NYSE: TDC) stock plummeted 23.8% to $23.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.5 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 08, is at Hold, with a price target of $25.00.
- Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares declined 1.0% to $41.32.
