30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares rose 23.3% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) rose 18.6% to $22.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) rose 18.3% to $95.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance on the higher end of estimates.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 17.9% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company reports better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 16.7% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after falling 65.05% on Thursday.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) rose 12.4% to $37.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares rose 12% to $19.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares rose 11.3% to $15.50 in pre-market trading.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) rose 10.6% to $33.30 in pre-market trading. Yelp reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) rose 8.4% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised FY2019 EPS guidance.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 7.1% to $3.35 after the company disclosed that it has signed IP licensing deal with Lordstown Motors Corp.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 6.8% to $9.87.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 5.7% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) rose 5.3% to $1,947.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) rose 5.2% to $139.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) rose 4.7% to $29.94 in pre-market trading.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) shares rose 2.9% to $58.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced a $500 million buyback program.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) shares fell 28.4% to $73.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimate.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) fell 23.3% to $23.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) fell 22.7% to $54.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 15.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 11.3% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 11.2% to $8.88 after the company issued FY19 EPS sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) fell 11.1% to $2.57 in the pre-market trading session. Affimed priced its 12 million share offering at $2.50 per share.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 8.8% to $16.48 in pre-market trading. Gap’s President and CEO Art Peck is stepping down immediately, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company also updated its adjusted EPS expectations for the whole year to be lower, between $1.70 and $1.75, down from an earlier $2.05 to $2.15.
- Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) shares fell 4.6% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WORK) shares fell 4.4% to $19.45 in pre-market trading. Wedbush initiated coverage on Slack Technologies with an Underperform rating and a $14 price target.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) fell 3.8% to $32.50 in pre-market trading. Agios priced its 8.25 million share public offering of common stock at $31 per share.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 3.7% to $6.44 in pre-market trading.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 3% to $187.00 despite the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.