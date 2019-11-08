94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares climbed 48.5% to close at $22.27 on Thursday.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares surged 42.7% to close at $11.26 on Thursday after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) rose 31.4% to close at $18.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares gained 31.2% to close at $9.05 after reporting Q2 results.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares rose 27.2% to close at $194.70 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY2019 sales guidance.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 27.2% to close at $3.13. General Motors planned to announce Thursday that it has sold its Lordstown, Ohio plant to an electric truck startup, Bloomberg reported. Terms of the deal with Lordstown Motors Corp., which was created to buy the GM plant, weren't disclosed. Shares of Workhorse, which created the affiliated Lordstown Motors and said it planned to have a minority stake in it, shot up nearly 30% on the news.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) climbed 27.2% to close at $14.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) gained 26.6% to close at $6.33 following Q3 results.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) shares rose 26.5% to close at $5.15 following Q3 results.
- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) gained 23.4% to close at $96.78 following Q2 results.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) gained 23% to close at $23.73 following Q3 results.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) climbed 21.5% to close at $7.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) gained 21.3% to close at $103.38 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 sales guidance.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 20.5% to close at $4.32 following Q3 results. The company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales and a 42% year-over-year drop in cash burn.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) gained 20.3% to close at $5.45 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) rose 20.2% to close at $20.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) rose 19.7% to close at $29.71 following Q3 results.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) jumped 19.4% to close at $18.68 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) gained 18.5% to close at $7.19 following Q3 results.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) rose 18.5% to close at $79.41.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) climbed 17.6% to close at $18.47 following Q3 results.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) rose 17.4% to close at $40.71 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 16.5% to close at $4.30. Bloom Energy reported Q3 results after the closing bell.
- Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) rose 16.5% to close at $34.02 following Q3 results.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) gained 16% to close at $73.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares rose 15.9% to close at $ 53.65 following Q1 results.
- Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) climbed 15.8% to close at $25.04 after reporting Q3 results.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 15.8% to close at $26.36 following Q2 results.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) jumped 15.4% to close at $19.00. The company on Wednesday reported Q3 results and acquired the rights to commercialize Bioeq's biosimilar candidate Lucentis.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares rose 15.2% to close at $24.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance and issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 14.8% to close at $8.40 following strong quarterly sales.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) climbed 14.7% to close at $115.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 14.6% to close at $20.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) gained 14% to close at $15.14 following strong Q3 results.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) gained 13.6% to close at $40.94 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) surged 13.6% to close at $18.94 following strong Q3 results.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 13.5% to close at $121.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 13.2% to close at $31.82.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) climbed 13% to close at $25.33. Arvinas priced 4.5 million share public offering of common stock at $22 per share.
- Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE: MMX) climbed 12.9% to close at $4.38.
- Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) climbed 12.6% to close at $3.66 following Q3 results.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) gained 10.9% to close at $28.60 after the company posted Q3 results and named Sergio Rivera as CEO.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) climbed 10.6% to close at $14.53 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 10.4% to close at $7.30.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) climbed 9.8% to close at $10.87 following Q3 results.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) rose 9.2% to close at $21.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 8.5% to close at $17.17 after the company reported Q3 results.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 7.6% to close at $2.82 following Q3 results.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 6.3% to close at $89.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 5.8% to close at $2.74 after reporting positive results from the open label extension part of the SHINE study for IFX-1 in hidradenitis suppurativa.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) gained 5.7% to close at $24.85 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 5.6% to close at $5.50 following Q3 results.
Losers
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares dipped 67.2% to close at $2.00 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) fell 65.1% to close at $ 2.81. Obseva said the results from the Phase 2 European confirmatory study of nolasiban in women undergoing embryo transfer following in-vitro fertilization did not meet the primary endpoint of an increase in ongoing pregnancy rate at 10 weeks.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares dipped 61.7% to close at $ 2.24 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of URIROX-1 met its primary endpoint.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 56.7% to close at $1.23. TOP Ships priced its 4.2 million share common stock offering at $2 per share.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dropped 29.4% to close at $4.01 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares tumbled 28.7% to close at $7.04.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) dipped 28.1% to close at $1.66 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 27.4% to close at $98.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 27.2% to close at $4.20 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) dipped 25.5% to close at $16.12 following Q3 results.
- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) dropped 24.4% to close at $15.38 after reporting weak Q3 sales.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) dropped 23.6% to close at $8.27.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) dipped 22.4% to close at $31.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) dipped 22.4% to close at $18.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 21.4% to close at $2.21.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 21.1% to close at $9.91 after the company reported Q3 EPS of $(0.51) compared to the $0.09 estimate and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) dipped 20.5% to close at $9.44.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 19.9% to close at $2.62.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 19.6% to close at $1.80 following Q3 results.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 19.5% to close at $10.07 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) dipped 19.5% to close at $2.23.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) dropped 19% to close at $2.65.
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) fell 19% to close at $119.18 following Q3 results.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) tumbled 18.2% to close at $ 26.99 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY19 sales guidance.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 17.8% to close at $2.03.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) dropped 16.5% to close at $1.92.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) dropped 16.2% to close at $8.25 after the company issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 16% to close at $118.46 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) dipped 15.3% to close at $1.72.
- Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 14.7% to close at $12.86 after the company narrowed the high end of FY19 sales guidance.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) fell 14.4% to close at $7.63.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) dropped 14.4% to close at $9.93 following Q3 results.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) dipped 14.2% to close at $47.57 following Q3 results.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) dropped 14% to close at $3.86.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) slipped 13.9% to close at $2.73.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dipped 13% to close at $6.02 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) dropped 12.8% to close at $15.45 following Q3 results.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) fell 11.9% to close at $4.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) dipped 11.3% to close at $48.94 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) fell 10.7% to close at $53.36 after the company reported Q3 results and to announced plans to acquire Buildium for $580 million in cash.
- Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) shares fell 10.4% to close at $4.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) fell 5.9% to close at $2.23 after the company reported Q3 results.
