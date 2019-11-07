Market Overview

75 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 12:19pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares climbed 33.6% to $10.54 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) gained 30.2% to $17.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS.
  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) shares climbed 28.3% to $5.22 following Q3 results.
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares rose 27.5% to $195.18 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY2019 sales guidance.
  • Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) gained 26% to $107.33 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 sales guidance.
  • Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares gained 25% to $8.62 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) rose 22.2% to $20.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) climbed 20% to $7.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) gained 19.8% to $23.11 following Q3 results.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) climbed 19% to $13.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) jumped 17.9% to $19.40. The company on Wednesday reported Q3 results and acquired the rights to commercialize Bioeq's biosimilar candidate Lucentis.
  • DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) gained 17.8% to $42.46 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) climbed 17.8% to $18.50 following Q3 results.
  • Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares rose 17.5% to $24.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance and issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 17% to $4.19 following Q3 results. The company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales and a 42% year-over-year drop in cash burn.
  • Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) jumped 17% to $18.30 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 16.8% to $26.59 following Q2 results.
  • National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) rose 16.2% to $28.86 following Q3 results.
  • GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) gained 15.8% to $72.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) climbed 15.4% to $3.75 following Q3 results.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) gained 15.2% to $6.99 following Q3 results.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) gained 15% to $29.67 after the company posted Q3 results and named Sergio Rivera as CEO.
  • AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) gained 15% to $15.27 following strong Q3 results.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 14.4% to $19.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) climbed 14.2% to $15.00 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 13.7% to $7.52.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) gained 13.5% to $3.3477. Hepion Pharmaceuticals' CRV431 reduced liver fibrosis in a western diet model of NASH.
  • Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE: MMX) climbed 13.4% to $4.40.
  • ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 12% to $8.20 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 11.8% to $119.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 11.7% to $5.82 following Q3 results.
  • Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) climbed 11.6% to $25.00. Arvinas priced 4.5 million share public offering of common stock at $22 per share.
  • SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) rose 11.1% to $22.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) climbed 11.1% to $11.00 following Q3 results.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) gained 10.8% to $5.02 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) gained 8.9% to $25.59 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 8.8% to $92.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 8.1% to $2.8001 after reporting positive results from the open label extension part of the SHINE study for IFX-1 in hidradenitis suppurativa.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 7.6% to $17.02 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 6.1% to $2.78 following Q3 results.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares tumbled 59.7% to $2.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 55.5% to $1.2650. TOP Ships priced its 4.2 million share common stock offering at $2 per share.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) dropped 50.7% to $3.9655. Obseva said the results from the Phase 2 European confirmatory study of nolasiban in women undergoing embryo transfer following in-vitro fertilization did not meet the primary endpoint of an increase in ongoing pregnancy rate at 10 weeks.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares dipped 50.1% to $2.9219 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of URIROX-1 met its primary endpoint.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares tumbled 27.4% to $7.17.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dropped 27% to $4.15 following downbeat Q3 results.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) dipped 25.8% to $1.7150 following downbeat Q1 results.
  • Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) dropped 24.3% to $15.39 after reporting weak Q3 sales.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 24.2% to $102.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) dipped 23.6% to $16.52 following Q3 results.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 23.4% to $4.4201 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 23.3% to $2.1551.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 22% to $9.80 after the company reported Q3 EPS of $(0.51) compared to the $0.09 estimate and worse-than-expected sales results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 21% to $2.58.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 20.5% to $9.94 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down fom last year.
  • TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) dipped 19.8% to $32.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) dipped 19.7% to $19.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) dropped 18.3% to $8.85.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 17.4% to $1.8506 following Q3 results.
  • Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 17% to $12.51 after the company narrowed the high end of FY19 sales guidance.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) dipped 15.8% to $1.71.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) dropped 14.1% to $2.81.
  • U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) fell 14% to $126.37 following Q3 results.
  • Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) fell 13.5% to $4.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) tumbled 13.5% to $28.54 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY19 sales guidance.
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) dropped 13.4% to $8.53 after the company issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
  • Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) dipped 12.6% to $48.48 following Q3 results.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 12.6% to $2.1601.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) dropped 11.7% to $2.0301.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) fell 11% to $7.93.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) dipped 10.6% to $49.35 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
  • RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) fell 10.1% to $53.72 after the company reported Q3 results and to announced plans to acquire Buildium for $580 million in cash.
  • Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) shares fell 10% to $4.7834 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 9.7% to $127.37 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) fell 9.3% to $2.15 after the company reported Q3 results.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

