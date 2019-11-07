FreightWaves Insiders: Inside Falcon's Shutdown W/ Larry Long

INSIDE FALCON'S SHUTDOWN – Larry Long is a 30-year supply chain veteran who saw the good, the bad, and the ugly at the doomed carrier.

And HOW TO TALK TO A TRUCKER – management is a key to driver retention listen in to avoid one crucial mistake most companies make when engaging their drivers.

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Image Sourced from Pixabay