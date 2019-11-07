While The World Builds Out 5G, China Is Working On 6G

The next-generation 5G mobile network went live in China in early November, but the country is already working on the next-next-generation platform, 6G, according to CNBC.

What Happened

China expects to have 110 million users using 5G technology by the end of 2020, according to CNBC.

At a time when the majority of global cell phone consumers are still using 4G networks, China's Ministry of Science and Technology is emphasizing the "great importance" of 6G.

U.S. companies like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have already launched 5G in limited cities. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is unlikely to introduce a 5G-capable phone until 2020, CNBC said.

South Korea is the only other country in the world to have already launched nationwide 5G service.

China's government will oversee research teams across 37 universities, research institutes and companies to build the foundation of 6G technology.

Why It's Important

China's Vice Minister Wang Xi said the country's new focus on 6G comes at a "critical period" for the country, CNBC reported.

China needs to "attach great importance" to 6G, including discovering new innovation in the area, the vice minister said.

What's Next

China isn't expecting 6G technology to come online anytime soon.

Planning is still in the "initial stage," and a technical route is "not clear," CNBC said.

Perhaps more important, the country has yet to even define "key indicators and application scenarios."

