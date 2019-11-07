19 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares surged 10.5% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- SailPoint Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares surged 9.2% to $22.00. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on October 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $18.00.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) stock rose 8.4% to $4.51. The market cap stands at $256.9 million. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 06, the current rating is at Hold.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 8.1% to $15.50. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 19, the current rating is at Strong Buy.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock rose 7.4% to $115.32. The market cap seems to be at $35.8 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on October 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $140.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares rose 6.5% to $18.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on September 12, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $89.30. The market cap stands at $97.7 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $87.00.
- iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares rose 3.9% to $51.40. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) stock increased by 3.7% to $7.05.
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $5.32.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares increased by 2.1% to $62.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $66.00.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $27.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $32.00.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock rose 2.0% to $13.87. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) stock fell 13.5% to $4.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $727.9 million. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on September 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares fell 10.9% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.6 million. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.50.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares declined 10.0% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on November 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.00.
- Infinera, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares declined 7.6% to $5.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $957.9 million. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on October 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
- Upwork, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock declined 5.4% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by First Analysis, on November 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares decreased by 4.9% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $665.2 million.
