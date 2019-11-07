Market Overview

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 7.5% to $1.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
  • Blueknight Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKEP) shares increased by 6.1% to $1.21. The market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares surged 5.9% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.8 million.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares surged 4.5% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares increased by 3.5% to $0.94. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Tudor Pickering, on November 06, the current rating is at Sell.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares increased by 3.5% to $1.78. The market cap stands at $176.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 3.1% to $8.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.5 million.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 3.0% to $7.25. The market cap stands at $578.8 million. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on November 07, is at In-Line, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares increased by 2.5% to $19.69. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The most recent rating by Macquarie, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.

 

Losers

  • Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: AM) shares fell 2.3% to $6.67 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 07, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $8.00.

