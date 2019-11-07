Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks Higher Following US-China Tariffs News
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 07, 2019 6:27am   Comments
Share:
Stocks Higher Following US-China Tariffs News

The stocks in the U.S. and Europe surged Thursday morning as the U.S. and China came to an agreement to cancel some of the tariff restrictions, Reuters reported.

What Happened

“Both sides have agreed to cancel additional tariffs in different phases, as both sides make progress in their negotiations,” Gao Feng, China’s Ministry of Commerce, told Reuters at a media briefing. “The trade war started with tariffs, and should end with the cancellation of tariffs,” he said, without giving a timeline on when these tariffs will be canceled.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are widely expected to sign a trade deal by the end of November.

Price Action

S&P 500 Futures added 14.50 to its last index close of 3,076.78.

NASDAQ 100 Futures was at 8,255, adding 45 points as of press time.

Elsewhere in Europe, London’s FTSE 100 Index (INDEXFTSE: UKX) added 0.41% in early trade.

Germany’s DAX Performance-Index (INDEXDB: DAX) added 0.88%.

Posted-In: Dow Jones S&P 500News Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Huawei Founder Brushes Off US Entity List, Trade War
Andreessen Horowitz Invests In Blockchain-Based Online Data Startup
Commerce Secretary: 'Phase 1' China Trade Deal Could Come This Month
The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Hexo See Big Losses, While Psychedelics And Hemp Thrive
'Forging Their Own Path': The Top Stocks Owned By Millennials
PreMarket Prep: Alibaba, The Jobs Number And Market Structure Discussion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday