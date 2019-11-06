62 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) shares jumped 156.7% to $37.91 after the company reported Q3 results.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) climbed 24.9% to $3.11 following Q3 results.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 24.4% to $3.6450 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) climbed 22.5% to $8.42 after reporting Q3 results.
- Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) rose 21% to $71.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 20.8% to $2.4401 following Q3 results.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) climbed 19.8% to $11.62 after reporting Q3 results.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares gained 19.2% to $27.67 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares rose 18.3% to $28.43 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and reported a $15 million buyback program.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) gained 17.2% to $11.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) climbed 17.1% to $4.9528 following Q3 results.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) shares gained 17% to $2.5601 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also reaffirmed FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares rose 16.5% to $7.93.
- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) climbed 16.4% to $32.11 after the company agreed to be acquired in a $2.4 billion deal.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) gained 16% to $9.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) climbed 15.2% to $17.67 following Q1 results.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) gained 14.8% to $8.09 despite reporting weak Q3 results. BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the company's stock and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 14.7% to $2.7517 after climbing 34.83% on Tuesday.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 14.1% to $13.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) climbed 14% to $15.04 following Q3 results.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) gained 13.6% to $5.89 following Q3 results.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) climbed 13.4% to $10.75 after reporting Q3 results.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) climbed 12.5% to $12.49 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) gained 12.3% to $2.93.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) jumped 11.2% to $8.61 following strong Q3 results.
- Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) rose 10.3% to $10.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- HP Inc.. (NYSE: HPQ) shares rose 9.6% to $20.17 following a report that Xerox is considering buying out HP.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) rose 5.7% to $18.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- CVS Health Corporation. (NYSE: CVS) shares rose 5% to $70.58 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY19 earnings guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares tumbled 51.2% to $2.4950 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 40.6% to $23.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) dropped 39.6% to $18.72 following Q3 results.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPO) dipped 37.9% to $7.75 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY19 sales guidance.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) dropped 31.8% to $19.88 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results. The P301 trial of SPN-810 to treat impulsive aggression in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients 6-11 did not meet the primary endpoint, according toSupernus Pharmaceuticals.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 28.1% to $66.31.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) fell 26.6% to $1.68 following Q3 results.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) dipped 23.6% to $1.59 following Q3 results.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) dipped 22.2% to $61.41 following Q3 results.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) dropped 20.5% to $22.34 after reporting Q3 results.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) fell 20.3% to $8.99 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and reported the purchase of M2M Group of companies in Australia.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) fell 20% to $25.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) dropped 19.9% to $2.7550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) dipped 19.3% to $7.51 following weak Q3 sales.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) dropped 18.5% to $7.93 after the company presented an abstract with early stage results of its reversible BTK inhibitor ARQ 531.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) dropped 18.3% to $2.0998.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 17.6% to $111.04 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 16.6% to $2.11 following Q3 results.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) fell 16.6% to $8.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) tumbled 16.6% to $14.12.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) fell 16.3% to $10.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) fell 15.7% to $31.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) dropped 15.4% to $5.81 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) dipped 15.3% to $21.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) fell 15.2% to $76.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) dipped 14.5% to $40.74 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 14.4% to $39.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) dropped 13.1% to $15.29 after reporting weak Q3 results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares fell 11.6% to $28.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares fell 9.5% to $5.25 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 9.1% to $23.93.
- Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) fell 5.3% to $29.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 5.2% to $65.19 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.