Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Huawei Founder Brushes Off US Entity List, Trade War

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 9:55pm   Comments
Share:
Huawei Founder Brushes Off US Entity List, Trade War

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said President Donald Trump is giving the Chinese company motivation to "survive by ourselves."

What Happened

Zhengfei told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that he doesn't care about ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, because Huawei has "virtually no" business dealings in the U.S.

If Trump were to reverse on the entity list that prevents American companies from selling components to Huawei, the executive said he would welcome the move. Otherwise, he said Huawei will survive on its own just fine.

"They may as well keep us there forever because we'll be fine without them."

Looking back at the prior Obama administration, the 75-year old founder said the company didn't go through "any difficult situations.

The same can also be said about the Trump administration, but with one key difference, Zhengfei said: Trump "gave us the motivation" to work harder.

CEO: America A 'Great Country'

The U.S. is a country that "has a strong capacity to innovate" and is  a source of inspiration for Chinese companies that "admire the U.S.," the CEO said. Personally, Zhengfei said he "worships" America for being a "great country."  

"I haven't stopped loving America because America attacked me," he said. "Since Huawei was founded, the spirit of Silicon Valley, the sleepless Silicon Valley spirit, has been imprinted in the mind of all our employees."

Related Links:

Commerce Secretary: 'Phase 1' China Trade Deal Could Come This Month

More Questions Than Answers For Huawei Export Controls

Posted-In: China Donald Trump Huawei Ren Zhengfei The Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Andreessen Horowitz Invests In Blockchain-Based Online Data Startup
Commerce Secretary: 'Phase 1' China Trade Deal Could Come This Month
The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Hexo See Big Losses, While Psychedelics And Hemp Thrive
'Forging Their Own Path': The Top Stocks Owned By Millennials
PreMarket Prep: Alibaba, The Jobs Number And Market Structure Discussion
'Talking Ourselves Into A Recession': Robert Shiller, Catherine Wood Talk Disruptive Innovation, Narrative Economics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Canadian National Sees Record Western Grain Volumes In October