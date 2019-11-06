Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 10:10am   Comments
On Wednesday morning, 85 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Things to Consider:

  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Princeton National (OTC: PNBC).
  • Tredegar (NYSE: TG)'s shares gained the least, actually falling 7.79% after reaching its new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday:

  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.05.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares hit a yearly high of $143.59. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $129.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.98 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares were down 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.67 for a change of down 0.19%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $158.86. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Intact Financial (OTC: IFCZF) shares broke to $105.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.52%.
  • Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.17%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit a yearly high of $338.62. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.18 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.74 with a daily change of flat%.
  • The Western Union (NYSE: WU) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares set a new yearly high of $43.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.99. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.00 with a daily change of up 5.51%.
  • Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) shares were up 3.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.67 for a change of up 3.08%.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $424.70. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.09.
  • GCI Liberty (OTC: GLIBB) shares hit a yearly high of $70.05. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares hit $37.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%.
  • Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares were down 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.79.
  • Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
  • Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $119.98. Shares traded down 0.37%.
  • Canadian Western Bank (OTC: CBWBF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.00.
  • Cubic (NYSE: CUB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.69%.
  • Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares hit a yearly high of $30.18. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 7.79%.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares were up 7.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.73 for a change of up 7.03%.
  • Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.43%.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.35%.
  • Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares set a new yearly high of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
  • Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.37.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.
  • TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.00 with a daily change of up 1.03%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%.
  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares set a new yearly high of $37.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Model N (NYSE: MODN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $31.65. Shares traded up 4.82%.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.15. Shares traded up 0.52%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.10. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
  • Central Securities (AMEX: CET) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.90. Shares traded up 0.95%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) shares hit a yearly high of $25.10. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares broke to $14.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.03%.
  • Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.03%.
  • Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) shares were up 5.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.13.
  • Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.29 with a daily change of down 1.74%.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares set a new yearly high of $32.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.42% for the day.
  • Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%.
  • American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.18%.
  • Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.29. The stock traded up 8.07% on the session.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.31.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares hit a yearly high of $12.39. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.15 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares hit a yearly high of $8.99. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.
  • Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.83. Shares traded down 0.41%.
  • Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.84. Shares traded up 1.17%.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares hit $7.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
  • Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares set a new yearly high of $6.29 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.
  • Constellation (NASDAQ: CNST) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.05. Shares traded up 60.93%.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.93. The stock was up 14.47% for the day.
  • Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares were up 7.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.81 for a change of up 7.99%.
  • Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.94%.
  • Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.71.
  • Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 11.11%.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares were up 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.30 for a change of up 0.76%.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 17.71%.
  • Corning Natural Gas (OTC: CNIGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.80 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.
  • Crexendo (OTC: CXDO) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.13 on Wednesday, moving up 7.24%.
  • American Bank (OTC: AMBK) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.55.
  • Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) shares broke to $0.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.
  • Oregon Bancorp (OTC: ORBN) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.00.
  • Perpetual Industries (OTC: PRPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 30.21%.
  • GME Innotainment (OTC: GMEV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 81.03% on the session.
  • BioNovelus (OTC: ONOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.10. The stock was up 7.78% for the day.
  • Princeton National (OTC: PNBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

