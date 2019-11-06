Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, 85 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Things to Consider:
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Princeton National (OTC: PNBC).
- Tredegar (NYSE: TG)'s shares gained the least, actually falling 7.79% after reaching its new 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday:
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.05.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares hit a yearly high of $143.59. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $129.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.98 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares were down 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.67 for a change of down 0.19%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $158.86. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
- Intact Financial (OTC: IFCZF) shares broke to $105.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.52%.
- Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.17%.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit a yearly high of $338.62. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.18 for a change of up 0.31%.
- Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.74 with a daily change of flat%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares set a new yearly high of $43.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.99. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.00 with a daily change of up 5.51%.
- Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) shares were up 3.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.67 for a change of up 3.08%.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $424.70. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.09.
- GCI Liberty (OTC: GLIBB) shares hit a yearly high of $70.05. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares hit $37.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%.
- Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares were down 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.79.
- Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%.
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
- Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $119.98. Shares traded down 0.37%.
- Canadian Western Bank (OTC: CBWBF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.00.
- Cubic (NYSE: CUB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.69%.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares hit a yearly high of $30.18. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 7.79%.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares were up 7.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.73 for a change of up 7.03%.
- Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.43%.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.35%.
- Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares set a new yearly high of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
- Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.37.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.
- TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.00 with a daily change of up 1.03%.
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares set a new yearly high of $37.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $31.65. Shares traded up 4.82%.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.15. Shares traded up 0.52%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.10. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
- Central Securities (AMEX: CET) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.90. Shares traded up 0.95%.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) shares hit a yearly high of $25.10. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares broke to $14.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.03%.
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.03%.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) shares were up 5.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.13.
- Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
- Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.29 with a daily change of down 1.74%.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares set a new yearly high of $32.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.42% for the day.
- Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%.
- American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.18%.
- Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.29. The stock traded up 8.07% on the session.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.31.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares hit a yearly high of $12.39. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.15 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
- Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares hit a yearly high of $8.99. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.
- Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.83. Shares traded down 0.41%.
- Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.84. Shares traded up 1.17%.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares hit $7.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
- Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares set a new yearly high of $6.29 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.
- Constellation (NASDAQ: CNST) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.05. Shares traded up 60.93%.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.93. The stock was up 14.47% for the day.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares were up 7.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.81 for a change of up 7.99%.
- Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.94%.
- Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.71.
- Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 11.11%.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares were up 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.30 for a change of up 0.76%.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 17.71%.
- Corning Natural Gas (OTC: CNIGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.80 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.
- Crexendo (OTC: CXDO) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.13 on Wednesday, moving up 7.24%.
- American Bank (OTC: AMBK) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.55.
- Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) shares broke to $0.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.
- Oregon Bancorp (OTC: ORBN) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.00.
- Perpetual Industries (OTC: PRPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 30.21%.
- GME Innotainment (OTC: GMEV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 81.03% on the session.
- BioNovelus (OTC: ONOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.10. The stock was up 7.78% for the day.
- Princeton National (OTC: PNBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
