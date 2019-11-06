Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 85 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Things to Consider:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Princeton National (OTC: PNBC) .

. Tredegar (NYSE: TG) 's shares gained the least, actually falling 7.79% after reaching its new 52-week high.

's shares gained the least, actually falling 7.79% after reaching its new 52-week high.



Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.05.

shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.05. Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.2%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares hit a yearly high of $143.59. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $143.59. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $129.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $129.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session. Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.98 with a daily change of up 0.36%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.98 with a daily change of up 0.36%. Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares were down 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.67 for a change of down 0.19%.

shares were down 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.67 for a change of down 0.19%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $158.86. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $158.86. The stock was down 0.05% for the day. Intact Financial (OTC: IFCZF) shares broke to $105.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.52%.

shares broke to $105.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.52%. Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.17%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $193.08 on Wednesday, moving down 0.17%. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit a yearly high of $338.62. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $338.62. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.18 for a change of up 0.31%.

shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.18 for a change of up 0.31%. Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.74 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.74 with a daily change of flat%. The Western Union (NYSE: WU) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $26.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares set a new yearly high of $43.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $43.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.99. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.99. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.00 with a daily change of up 5.51%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $60.00 with a daily change of up 5.51%. Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) shares were up 3.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.67 for a change of up 3.08%.

shares were up 3.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.67 for a change of up 3.08%. Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $424.70. Shares traded up 0.11%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $424.70. Shares traded up 0.11%. Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.09.

shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.09. GCI Liberty (OTC: GLIBB) shares hit a yearly high of $70.05. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $70.05. The stock traded flat% on the session. Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares hit $37.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%.

shares hit $37.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%. Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $61.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $31.01 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares were down 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.79.

shares were down 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.79. Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session. J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $98.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%. Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%. Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $47.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%. Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $119.98. Shares traded down 0.37%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $119.98. Shares traded down 0.37%. Canadian Western Bank (OTC: CBWBF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.00.

shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. Cubic (NYSE: CUB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.69%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $99.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.69%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares hit a yearly high of $30.18. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $30.18. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 7.79%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $65.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 7.79%. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares were up 7.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.73 for a change of up 7.03%.

shares were up 7.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.73 for a change of up 7.03%. Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.43%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $32.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.43%. Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.35%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.35%. Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares set a new yearly high of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session. Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.37.

shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.37. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%. TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.00 with a daily change of up 1.03%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.00 with a daily change of up 1.03%. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%. Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares set a new yearly high of $37.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $37.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $34.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Model N (NYSE: MODN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $31.65. Shares traded up 4.82%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $31.65. Shares traded up 4.82%. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.15. Shares traded up 0.52%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.15. Shares traded up 0.52%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.10. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.10. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session. Central Securities (AMEX: CET) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.90. Shares traded up 0.95%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.90. Shares traded up 0.95%. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) shares hit a yearly high of $25.10. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $25.10. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares broke to $14.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.03%.

shares broke to $14.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.03%. Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.03%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.03%. Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) shares were up 5.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.13.

shares were up 5.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.13. Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.29 with a daily change of down 1.74%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.29 with a daily change of down 1.74%. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares set a new yearly high of $32.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $32.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.42% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $28.94 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.42% for the day. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%. American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.18%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.18%. Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.29. The stock traded up 8.07% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.29. The stock traded up 8.07% on the session. Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.31.

shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.31. Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares hit a yearly high of $12.39. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.39. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.15 with a daily change of up 0.37%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.15 with a daily change of up 0.37%. Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares hit a yearly high of $8.99. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.99. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.83. Shares traded down 0.41%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.83. Shares traded down 0.41%. Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.84. Shares traded up 1.17%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.84. Shares traded up 1.17%. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares hit $7.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.

shares hit $7.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%. Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares set a new yearly high of $6.29 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $6.29 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session. Constellation (NASDAQ: CNST) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.05. Shares traded up 60.93%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.05. Shares traded up 60.93%. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.93. The stock was up 14.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.93. The stock was up 14.47% for the day. Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares were up 7.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.81 for a change of up 7.99%.

shares were up 7.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.81 for a change of up 7.99%. Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.94%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.94%. Bancorp of New Jersey (AMEX: BKJ) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.71.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.71. Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 11.11%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 11.11%. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares were up 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.30 for a change of up 0.76%.

shares were up 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.30 for a change of up 0.76%. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 17.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 17.71%. Corning Natural Gas (OTC: CNIGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.80 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.80 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%. Crexendo (OTC: CXDO) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.13 on Wednesday, moving up 7.24%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.13 on Wednesday, moving up 7.24%. American Bank (OTC: AMBK) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.55.

shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.55. Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) shares broke to $0.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.

shares broke to $0.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%. Oregon Bancorp (OTC: ORBN) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.00.

shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.00. Perpetual Industries (OTC: PRPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 30.21%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 30.21%. GME Innotainment (OTC: GMEV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 81.03% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.02. The stock traded up 81.03% on the session. BioNovelus (OTC: ONOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.10. The stock was up 7.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.10. The stock was up 7.78% for the day. Princeton National (OTC: PNBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.