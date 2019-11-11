'You Have To Adapt Your Story Formats': Growth In Mobile News Consumption Is Increasing

Social media sites such as Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) are in many ways an ideal platform to break news, market, network, receive feedback from followers, communicate a brand and drive traffic to a business.

It's important to note that journalism plays a critical role in our democracy, and social media platforms have become integral to journalism.

Two-thirds of Americans get at least some of their news from platforms like Facebook and Twitter, according to Pew Research data reported by AdWeek.

Mobile Format

“With more than 60% of the global consumers using their smartphones as the primary device for news, ‘digital-first’ must turn into ‘mobile-first’ for news publishers," Jacob Gjørtz, chief marketing officer at the Danish media software company CCI Europe, told Benzinga.

"New technologies and mobile content formats can lift consumer engagement with more and better content."

New Medium Is The New Message

The news media faces a number of challenges, including finding revenue streams and remaining agile in a state of digital transformation, Gjørtz said.

Publishers also need to experiment with new channels, media platforms and formats, he said.

Consuming news is like snacking when consumers grab their phones and spend, on average, at least 12 minutes consuming news, the CMO said.

News consumption is changing, and people do not read news for long periods of time, he said.

Across The Board

Using the same print or online stories from a website for mobile consumption results in a bad user experience, Gjørtz said.

"News publishers need to consider that the mobile provides a different user experience and therefore you have to adapt your story formats to be native to mobile in order to provide users with the best experience."

Related Links:

Twitter Trades Lower On Mixed Q3 Print; Monetizable Daily Active Users Rise 17% Year-Over-Year

Facebook's Portal TV Gives Roku Investors Pause