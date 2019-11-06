Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 7:36am   Comments
Gainers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 1.6% to $1.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.25.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares rose 0.4% to $11.06.

 

Losers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock decreased by 3.1% to $1.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock fell 0.9% to $2.17. The market cap stands at $672.3 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock plummeted 0.8% to $19.35. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.

