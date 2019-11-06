61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares jumped 248.9% to close at $92.22 on Tuesday.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares gained 38.4% to close at $13.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) gained 28.5% to close at $10.95 after reporting Q3 results.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares climbed 28.3% to close at $27.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY19 sales guidance above estimates.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) rose 24.5% to close at $3.96.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) gained 22.9% to close at $9.02 following upbeat Q3 results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) climbed 22.9% to close at $3.7350 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares climbed 20.4% to close at $39.65. Shenandoah Telecommunications will replace Genomic Health in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, November 8.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares rose 19.7% to close at $40.66 after reporting Q3 record revenue of $40 million.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares jumped 19.2% to close at $7.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose 19.1% to close at $80.27 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 18.9% to close at $6.10 after the company reported wheat purchase commitment.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) gained 18.5% to close at $14.76 after the company reported an agreement to purchase future royalties on Tazemetostat from Eisai for $330 million and a $100 million initial investment in Epizyme.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) gained 18.1% to close at $10.27 after reporting Q3 results.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) rose 17.8% to close at $14.49.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares rose 17.5% to close at $6.65.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) gained 16.7% to close at $37.40 following quarterly results.
- Veritiv Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTV) climbed 16.7% to close at $17.10 following Q3 results.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) gained 16.2% to close at $16.85 following strong Q3 results.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 15.6% to close at $2.59.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 14.4% to close at $33.54 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter, FY19 and FY20 sales guidance.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) climbed 13.9% to close at $16.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 13.4% to close at $6.00. Compugen highlighted presentation of preclinical data for COM902 anti-TIGIT program at SITC.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) gained 13.3% to close at $8.81 following Q3 results.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares rose 12.9% to close at $10.31.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 12.1% to close at $2.68 after signing a development agreement with distributed ledger technology company Blocksize Capital.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 11.6% to close at $11.09 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) shares jumped 11.4% to close at $27.83 after the company announced a $1 billion buyback.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) gained 10.7% to close at $19.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) shares rose 10.6% to close at $43.71 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 10% to close at $8.00 on continued momentum after the stock touched a new low at $3.26 on October 28. The WSJ reported the company unveiled a revised bankruptcy package insurance settlement.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) gained 9.1% to close at $2.55. IMAC Regeneration Centers has been recognized as a participant provider in the U.S. Dept. of Veterans' Affairs Community Care Network.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) surged 8.5% to close at $2.93.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares climbed 6% to close at $4.44 after the company reported Q3 earning results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares dipped 43.9% to close at $3.70 on Tuesday after the company reported weak Q3 results.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares tumbled 40.4% to close at $20.93 on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.08 compared to the $0.32 estimate and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales results below analyst estimates.
- Neuronetics, Inc. . (NASDAQ: STIM) dipped 39.1% to close at $5.46 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak sales forecast.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) fell 34.3% to close at $1.59 after the company reported CEO transition plan and issued preliminary Q3 financial results and corporate updates.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 22.7% to close at $4.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares declined 22.1% to close at $1.62.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) dropped 21.7% to close at $37.08 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 21.7% to close at $2.57 after rising 22.35% on Monday.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 20.6% to close at $66.83 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares fell 19.9% to close at $3.51 following Q3 results.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) tumbled 19.8% to close at $1.95 following Q3 results.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) fell 18.3% to close at $2.77 following Q3 results.
- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) dropped 17.8% to close at $1.99.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) tumbled 16.9% to close at $7.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates. B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9.75 to $8.5 per share.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFIN) dipped 16.4% to close at $9.56 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and cut FY19 sales guidance.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) fell 15.2% to close at $18.18 after reporting Q3 results.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) shares dropped 15.1% to close at $14.03 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 13.5% to close at $3.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) shares declined 13.5% to close at $77.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 12.2% to close at $2.44.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) dipped 12.1% to close at $12.10 following quarterly results.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares declined 11.8% to close at $17.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS below analyst estimates.
- Aaron's, Inc (NYSE: AAN) fell 11.4% to close at $65.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also narrowed the higher-end of FY19 sales guidance.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) dropped 11.4% to close at $10.42 following Q3 results.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) dipped 11.2% to close at $3.40.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 9.9% to close at $28.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 8.5% to close at $4.4450 following Q3 results.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.