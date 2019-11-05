Report: Walgreens Explores Going Private

Drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has been in discussion on whether to go private following private equity interest, according to a Reuters report.

Walgreens has held preliminary discussions with some of the world’s largest private equity firms about putting together what would be the biggest ever leveraged buyout, sources told Reuters, and has tasked investment bank Evercore Partners with exploring whether a deal can be put together.

"Many private equity firms have pushed back on the idea, concerned about Walgreens’ business prospects and the challenges of financing the deal, the sources added," Reuters reported.

Walgreens shares traded higher by 4.02% to $62.07 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $86.31 and a 52-week low of $49.03.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr