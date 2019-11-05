Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Walgreens Explores Going Private
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2019 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Walgreens Explores Going Private

Drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has been in discussion on whether to go private following private equity interest, according to a Reuters report.

Walgreens has held preliminary discussions with some of the world’s largest private equity firms about putting together what would be the biggest ever leveraged buyout, sources told Reuters, and has tasked investment bank Evercore Partners with exploring whether a deal can be put together.

"Many private equity firms have pushed back on the idea, concerned about Walgreens’ business prospects and the challenges of financing the deal, the sources added," Reuters reported.

Walgreens shares traded higher by 4.02% to $62.07 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $86.31 and a 52-week low of $49.03.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Posted-In: News Rumors Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WBA)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Alphabet Misses On Earnings, But Drugmakers, Mastercard Beat Expectations
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Liberty Property Trust Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Spotify Jumps Following Q3 Earnings; PG&E Shares Plummet
More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Beat Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

How To Extract Yield With Ex-US Developed Markets Stocks

Roadrunner Continues To Restructure, Sells Intermodal Unit To Universal Logistics