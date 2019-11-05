54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares climbed 187.3% to $75.93.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares jumped 41% to $13.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) gained 25.5% to $10.69 after reporting Q3 results.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares climbed 25.4% to $27.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY19 sales guidance above estimates.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) gained 23.6% to $9.07 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares climbed 19.8% to $39.45. Shenandoah Telecommunications will replace Genomic Health in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, November 8.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 19.3% to $6.12 after the company reported wheat purchase commitment.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares rose 18.5% to $40.25 after reporting Q3 record revenue of $40 million.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares jumped 16.8% to $7.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) gained 15.3% to $14.37 after the company reported an agreement to purchase future royalties on Tazemetostat from Eisai for $330 million and a $100 million initial investment in Epizyme.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) climbed 15.3% to $3.5050 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) rose 15.2% to $8.71 after the company despite the company reporting Q3 EPS and sales down from the same quarter last year.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) gained 14.2% to $2.66. IMAC Regeneration Centers has been recognized as a participant provider in the U.S. Dept. of Veterans' Affairs Community Care Network.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 14.2% to $33.48 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter, FY19 and FY20 sales guidance.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) gained 14.1% to $16.54 following strong Q3 results.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares rose 13.8% to $6.44.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) gained 13.5% to $36.36 following quarterly results.
- Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose 13.2% to $76.28 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 12.8% to $2.6959 after signing a development agreement with distributed ledger technology company Blocksize Capital.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) gained 12.5% to $9.79 after reporting Q3 results.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) surged 12.4% to $3.0336.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares climbed 11.8% to $4.6850 after the company reported Q3 earning results.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 11.8% to $11.11 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) gained 11.5% to $19.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) shares rose 11.3% to $44.00 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 11.2% to $2.49.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) shares jumped 11.1% to $27.76 after the company announced a $1 billion buyback.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 7.4% to $7.80 on continued momentum after the stock touched a new low at $3.26 on October 28. The WSJ reported the company unveiled a revised bankruptcy package insurance settlement.
- GSX Techedu Inc. . (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 6.5% to $15.16 after reporting Q3 results.
- Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) rose 6% to $36.76 after restructuring FUJIFILM relationship.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) rose 5.5% to $27.97 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 5% to $83.79. Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $106 price target.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) gained 4.6% to $1.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares tumbled 41.8% to $20.43 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.08 compared to the $0.32 estimate and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales results below analyst estimates.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares fell 39.9% to $3.97 after the company reported weak Q3 results.
- Neuronetics, Inc. . (NASDAQ: STIM) dipped 34.9% to $5.84 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak sales forecast.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) dropped 29.8% to $1.70 after the company reported CEO transition plan and issued preliminary Q3 financial results and corporate updates.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares declined 25.8% to $3.2502 following Q3 results.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) shares dropped 21.2% to $13.03 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) tumbled 20% to $1.9450 following Q3 results.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 19.7% to $67.61 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) tumbled 19.4% to $6.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates. B. Riley downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9.75 to $8.5 per share.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) dropped 18.7% to $38.50 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 17.7% to $2.7001 session after rising 22.35% on Monday.
- Aaron's, Inc (NYSE: AAN) fell 15.4% to $62.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also narrowed the higher-end of FY19 sales guidance.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFIN) dipped 15.4% to $9.67 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and cut FY19 sales guidance.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) fell 14.8% to $2.89 following Q3 results.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) shares declined 12.2% to $78.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) dipped 12.1% to $3.35.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) dropped 11.7% to $10.38 following Q3 results.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) fell 11.2% to $19.04 after reporting Q3 results.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 10.2% to $2.4974.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 8.6% to $28.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 6.8% to $4.53 following Q3 results.
