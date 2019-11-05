Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
During Tuesday's morning trading, 269 companies set new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
- BioNovelus (OTC: ONOV) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Sangoma Technologies (OTC: SAMOF) traded down 7.89% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $257.85.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.46 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.81%.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares broke to $32.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.
- Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares set a new yearly high of $180.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.00 for a change of up 0.57%.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGOP) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,123.38.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.72.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.13.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $58.34. Shares traded up 0.74%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit a yearly high of $56.50. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.28. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.03 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $150.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.
- Allergan (NYSE: AGN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $179.77. Shares traded down 0.03%.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $179.41 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.66 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $119.78 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares hit a yearly high of $33.30. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
- BB&T (NYSE: BBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.89 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.54 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.
- Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.84 on Tuesday, moving up 0.64%.
- Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares hit a yearly high of $91.24. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.63.
- SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.
- LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.49.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares hit $128.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.46. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares hit $180.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $200.81 for a change of up 0.93%.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares hit $158.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.
- Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.82.
- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares set a new yearly high of $95.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.00. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.85%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%.
- Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares set a new yearly high of $50.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.70. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.73%.
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $322.36.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares set a new yearly high of $110.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.97.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares broke to $109.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.29 on Tuesday, moving up 1.37%.
- Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $192.37 on Tuesday, moving up 0.66%.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%.
- Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) shares broke to $27.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares hit a yearly high of $46.24. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares were up 0.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.88.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $97.56 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares were up 7.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.73 for a change of up 7.98%.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares set a new yearly high of $96.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares hit a yearly high of $28.94. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
- AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.94 on Tuesday, moving up 1.91%.
- Canadian Utilities (OTC: CDUAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares hit a yearly high of $98.99. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.03 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.92.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $167.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $76.33. Shares traded up 3.97%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $131.40 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.15. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.56. The stock was up 3.34% for the day.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares hit a yearly high of $115.36. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares hit a yearly high of $73.85. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares hit a yearly high of $62.55. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
- IGM Financial (OTC: IGIFF) shares broke to $29.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.48 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.81%.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $159.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares broke to $163.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.07 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
- AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.38 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%.
- Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares set a new yearly high of $29.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.84 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
- Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares hit a yearly high of $180.31. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares broke to $32.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.52%.
- Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.65 with a daily change of up 5.44%.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.07.
- Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.27. Shares traded up 1.01%.
- Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares were up 0.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.96.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.27 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.28%.
- Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
- Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $121.48 for a change of up 1.06%.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares were down 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.84 for a change of down 0.41%.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.90 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $61.19. Shares traded up 5.2%.
- Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares hit a yearly high of $38.48. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.52.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $504.64. Shares traded up 0.95%.
- Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $60.49. Shares traded up 1.33%.
- Toromont Industries (OTC: TMTNF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.28. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.01.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.31. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
- Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.91 for a change of up 1.24%.
- First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.12. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.69. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.06. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%.
- Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares broke to $98.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $114.91. Shares traded up 1.1%.
- AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.73. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares hit $50.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.64%.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares were up 0.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.98 for a change of up 0.54%.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares broke to $152.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) shares hit a yearly high of $202.43. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.14 with a daily change of up 0.29%.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.66. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.60. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Tuesday, moving up 1.24%.
- Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $128.36. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares hit a yearly high of $53.32. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $140.80 with a daily change of down 0.91%.
- Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.75. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.
- First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares hit $28.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares hit a yearly high of $89.23. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $162.65. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $91.54 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.55%.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.90.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares were down 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.00.
- South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares set a new yearly high of $82.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) shares were up 1.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.63 for a change of up 1.32%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were up 0.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.78.
- International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.50 on Tuesday, moving up 1.16%.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) shares broke to $52.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
- LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $104.38 with a daily change of down 0.18%.
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares hit $15.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.13%.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) shares hit a yearly high of $31.34. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.28 on Tuesday, moving up 0.78%.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.61 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.12%.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.68 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares hit a yearly high of $11.83. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
- Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.36. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) shares set a new yearly high of $39.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
- Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
- NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.56 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $155.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
- Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.30. Shares traded up 5.0%.
- Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) shares broke to $14.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
- Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $67.46 with a daily change of up 5.21%.
- Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
- First Commonwealth Finl (NYSE: FCF) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.66.
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.26 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares were up 2.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.67.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) shares hit a yearly high of $29.77. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session.
- PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) shares were up 0.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.00 for a change of up 0.18%.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.79%.
- Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares hit a yearly high of $27.79. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
- Computer Services (OTC: CSVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.06%.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
- Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.25. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
- Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.22 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares broke to $42.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.01%.
- 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.00. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares hit $31.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.37%.
- Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.07 with a daily change of up 4.87%.
- Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.76 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.26%.
- SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.53.
- Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.66. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
- Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.34. The stock was up 4.97% for the day.
- Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares set a new yearly high of $31.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.
- Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares hit a yearly high of $37.91. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session.
- General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) shares broke to $37.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
- German American (NASDAQ: GABC) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.75.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares set a new yearly high of $41.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.89. Shares traded up 1.34%.
- Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
- Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.69 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.00 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) shares hit $19.31 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.
- P.H. Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) shares set a new yearly high of $18.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
- Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.78 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
- Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares set a new yearly high of $8.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares were up 0.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.10.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares broke to $24.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
- Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.33. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.95.
- Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.89 with a daily change of up 10.09%.
- RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.11 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.45%.
- Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $54.21. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.00. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.
- InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.00. Shares traded up 8.33%.
- Foundation Building (NYSE: FBM) shares were up 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 4.52%.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.10. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Aegion (NASDAQ: AEGN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.71. Shares traded down 0.33%.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) shares were up 2.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.90.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.59. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.74 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.11. The stock was up 6.34% for the day.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares were up 1.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.39.
- First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) shares set a new yearly high of $31.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares were up 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.38.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares set a new yearly high of $26.92 this morning. The stock was up 26.46% on the session.
- Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.40. Shares traded up 0.81%.
- International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares were down 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.93 for a change of down 0.13%.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares hit $18.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.76 on Tuesday, moving up 0.14%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares hit $15.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
- MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) shares set a new yearly high of $34.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
- Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.15. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.80 Tuesday. The stock was up 17.55% for the day.
- CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.
- Revere Bank (OTC: REVB) shares set a new yearly high of $36.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.04. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.98%.
- Miller Industries (NYSE: MLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.61. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares broke to $25.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.49%.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares broke to $24.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
- Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares broke to $17.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.
- MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ: MFSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
- Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.35. Shares traded up 7.46%.
- Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE: ODC) shares hit $37.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.48. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
- Yellow Pages (OTC: YLWDF) shares hit $6.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares were up 2.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.11 for a change of up 2.57%.
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.02. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares were up 38.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94.
- DNB Financial (NASDAQ: DNBF) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.07.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares set a new yearly high of $5.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.75% on the session.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.27. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN) shares hit a yearly high of $5.53. The stock traded up 3.28% on the session.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $7.69. The stock traded up 4.35% on the session.
- County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares were up 4.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.00 for a change of up 4.42%.
- Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares were up 4.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.70.
- Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) shares broke to $0.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.24%.
- Sangoma Technologies (OTC: SAMOF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
- Westbury Bancorp (OTC: WBBW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $27.45. Shares traded flat%.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares hit a yearly high of $2.02. The stock traded up 29.78% on the session.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.38%.
- Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.36%.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares broke to $1.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.82%.
- Namibia Critical Metals (OTC: NMREF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.24 Tuesday. The stock was down 5.76% for the day.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.64% for the day.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
- TriMetals Mining (OTC: TMIAF) shares hit $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 7.89%.
- Southern Silver Explr (OTC: SSVFF) shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.23.
- Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.49. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.
- FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares were up 15.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.34.
- Eastgate Biotech (OTC: ETBI) shares broke to $0.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.44. The stock traded up 4.27% on the session.
- Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ACUR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 20.27%.
- Premier Development (OTC: PDIV) shares hit $1.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 109.82%.
- Cordia (OTC: CORG) shares broke to $0.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.14%.
- BioAmber (OTC: BIOAQ) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 0.29%.
- Alpine 4 Technologies (OTC: ALPP) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.44.
- Stellar AfricaGold (OTC: STLXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.03 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Apex Resources (OTC: SLMLF) shares were up 58.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.19.
- Commodore International (OTC: CDRL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 156.41%.
- Momentum Biofuels (OTC: MMBF) shares hit $0.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.5%.
- Chancellor Group (OTC: CHAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0044 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- American Medical (OTC: ADLI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 71.43%.
- AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.00115 with a daily change of up 11.11%.
- BioNovelus (OTC: ONOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.26%.
Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.
