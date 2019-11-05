Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 269 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) .

BioNovelus (OTC: ONOV) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high

Sangoma Technologies (OTC: SAMOF) traded down 7.89% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

traded down 7.89% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.



Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $257.85.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.46 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.81%.

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares broke to $32.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.

Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares set a new yearly high of $180.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.00 for a change of up 0.57%.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGOP) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,123.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $58.34. Shares traded up 0.74%.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit a yearly high of $56.50. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $147.28. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.03 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.

PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $150.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.

Allergan (NYSE: AGN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $179.77. Shares traded down 0.03%.

Deere (NYSE: DE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $179.41 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.27%.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.66 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $119.78 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares hit a yearly high of $33.30. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.

BB&T (NYSE: BBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.89 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.54 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.84 on Tuesday, moving up 0.64%.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares hit a yearly high of $91.24. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.63.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares hit $128.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.

PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.46. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares hit $180.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $200.81 for a change of up 0.93%.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares hit $158.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.82.

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares set a new yearly high of $95.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.00. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.85%.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%.

Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares set a new yearly high of $50.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.70. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.

CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.73%.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $322.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares set a new yearly high of $110.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.97.

Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares broke to $109.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.29 on Tuesday, moving up 1.37%.

Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $192.37 on Tuesday, moving up 0.66%.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.11%.

Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) shares broke to $27.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares hit a yearly high of $46.24. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares were up 0.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $97.56 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares were up 7.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.73 for a change of up 7.98%.

FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares set a new yearly high of $96.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares hit a yearly high of $28.94. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.

AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.94 on Tuesday, moving up 1.91%.

Canadian Utilities (OTC: CDUAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares hit a yearly high of $98.99. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.03 with a daily change of up 0.56%.

Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.92.

Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $167.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $76.33. Shares traded up 3.97%.

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $131.40 with a daily change of up 1.2%.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.15. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.56. The stock was up 3.34% for the day.

Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares hit a yearly high of $115.36. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares hit a yearly high of $73.85. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares hit a yearly high of $62.55. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

IGM Financial (OTC: IGIFF) shares broke to $29.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.48 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.81%.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $159.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares broke to $163.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.07 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.

AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.38 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%.

Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares set a new yearly high of $29.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.84 with a daily change of up 1.18%.

Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares hit a yearly high of $180.31. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares broke to $32.87

shares broke to $32.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.52%. Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.65 with a daily change of up 5.44%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.65 with a daily change of up 5.44%. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.07.

shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.07. Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.27. Shares traded up 1.01%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.27. Shares traded up 1.01%. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares were up 0.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.96.

shares were up 0.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.96. AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.27 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.27 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.28%. Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $89.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day. Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $121.48 for a change of up 1.06%.

shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $121.48 for a change of up 1.06%. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares were down 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.84 for a change of down 0.41%.

shares were down 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.84 for a change of down 0.41%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.90 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $80.90 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%. BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $61.19. Shares traded up 5.2%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $61.19. Shares traded up 5.2%. Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares hit a yearly high of $38.48. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $38.48. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.52.

shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.52. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $504.64. Shares traded up 0.95%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $504.64. Shares traded up 0.95%. Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $60.49. Shares traded up 1.33%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $60.49. Shares traded up 1.33%. Toromont Industries (OTC: TMTNF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.28. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.28. The stock traded flat% on the session. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.01.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.01. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.31. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.31. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.91 for a change of up 1.24%.

shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.91 for a change of up 1.24%. First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.12. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $17.12. The stock was up 2.67% for the day. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.69. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.69. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session. MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.06. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $72.06. The stock was up 2.67% for the day. Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $60.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%. Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%. J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares broke to $98.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.

shares broke to $98.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%. Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $114.91. Shares traded up 1.1%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $114.91. Shares traded up 1.1%. AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.73. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.73. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares hit $50.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.64%.

shares hit $50.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.64%. Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares were up 0.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.98 for a change of up 0.54%.

shares were up 0.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.98 for a change of up 0.54%. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares broke to $152.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%.

shares broke to $152.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%. Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) shares hit a yearly high of $202.43. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $202.43. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.14 with a daily change of up 0.29%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.14 with a daily change of up 0.29%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.66. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $52.66. The stock was up 1.59% for the day. United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.60. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $40.60. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Tuesday, moving up 1.24%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Tuesday, moving up 1.24%. Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $128.36. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $128.36. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session. Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares hit a yearly high of $53.32. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $53.32. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session. Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $140.80 with a daily change of down 0.91%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $140.80 with a daily change of down 0.91%. Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $11.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.75. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.75. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares hit $28.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.

shares hit $28.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares hit a yearly high of $89.23. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $89.23. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session. Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $162.65. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $162.65. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $91.54 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $91.54 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.55%. Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.90.

shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.90. Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares were down 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.00.

shares were down 0.31% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.00. South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares set a new yearly high of $82.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $82.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) shares were up 1.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.63 for a change of up 1.32%.

shares were up 1.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.63 for a change of up 1.32%. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were up 0.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.78.

shares were up 0.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.78. International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.50 on Tuesday, moving up 1.16%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $42.50 on Tuesday, moving up 1.16%. H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) shares broke to $52.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.

shares broke to $52.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%. LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $104.38 with a daily change of down 0.18%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $104.38 with a daily change of down 0.18%. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares hit $15.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.13%.

shares hit $15.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.13%. United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) shares hit a yearly high of $31.34. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $31.34. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session. Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.28 on Tuesday, moving up 0.78%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $63.28 on Tuesday, moving up 0.78%. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.61 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.61 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.12%. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.68 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $63.68 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $108.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%. Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares hit a yearly high of $11.83. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $11.83. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.36. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.36. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) shares set a new yearly high of $39.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $39.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $59.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.56 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.56 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $155.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $155.26 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.30. Shares traded up 5.0%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.30. Shares traded up 5.0%. Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) shares broke to $14.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

shares broke to $14.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $67.46 with a daily change of up 5.21%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $67.46 with a daily change of up 5.21%. Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $37.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.48%. Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%. First Commonwealth Finl (NYSE: FCF) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.66.

shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.66. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.26 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.26 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%. Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares were up 2.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.67.

shares were up 2.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.67. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) shares hit a yearly high of $29.77. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $29.77. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session. PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) shares were up 0.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.00 for a change of up 0.18%.

shares were up 0.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.00 for a change of up 0.18%. Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.79%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $32.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.79%. Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares hit a yearly high of $27.79. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $27.79. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session. Computer Services (OTC: CSVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.06%. Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.25. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.25. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.22 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $89.22 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares broke to $42.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.01%.

shares broke to $42.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.01%. 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.00. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $52.00. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares hit $31.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.37%.

shares hit $31.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.37%. Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.07 with a daily change of up 4.87%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.07 with a daily change of up 4.87%. Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.76 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $35.76 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.26%. SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.53.

shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.53. Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.66. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $49.66. The stock was up 2.19% for the day. Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $42.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.34. The stock was up 4.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.34. The stock was up 4.97% for the day. Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares set a new yearly high of $31.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $31.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session. Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares hit a yearly high of $37.91. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $37.91. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session. General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) shares broke to $37.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.

shares broke to $37.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%. German American (NASDAQ: GABC) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.75.

shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.75. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares set a new yearly high of $41.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $41.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.89. Shares traded up 1.34%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.89. Shares traded up 1.34%. Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $6.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.69 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $61.69 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.00 for a change of up 0.69%.

shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.00 for a change of up 0.69%. Oritani Financial (NASDAQ: ORIT) shares hit $19.31 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.

shares hit $19.31 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%. P.H. Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) shares set a new yearly high of $18.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $18.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session. Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.78 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.78 with a daily change of up 0.67%. Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares set a new yearly high of $8.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session. Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares were up 0.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.10.

shares were up 0.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.10. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares broke to $24.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.

shares broke to $24.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%. Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.33. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $23.33. The stock was down 0.17% for the day. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.95.

shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.95. Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.89 with a daily change of up 10.09%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.89 with a daily change of up 10.09%. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.11 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.45%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.11 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.45%. Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $54.21. Shares traded up 0.14%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $54.21. Shares traded up 0.14%. Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.00. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.00. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session. InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.00. Shares traded up 8.33%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.00. Shares traded up 8.33%. Foundation Building (NYSE: FBM) shares were up 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 4.52%.

shares were up 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 4.52%. Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.10. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.10. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. Aegion (NASDAQ: AEGN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.71. Shares traded down 0.33%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.71. Shares traded down 0.33%. Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) shares were up 2.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.90.

shares were up 2.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.90. QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.59. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $41.59. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.74 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $34.74 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.11. The stock was up 6.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.11. The stock was up 6.34% for the day. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares were up 1.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.39.

shares were up 1.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.39. First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) shares set a new yearly high of $31.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $31.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares were up 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.38.

shares were up 1.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.38. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares set a new yearly high of $26.92 this morning. The stock was up 26.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.92 this morning. The stock was up 26.46% on the session. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.40. Shares traded up 0.81%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.40. Shares traded up 0.81%. International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares were down 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.93 for a change of down 0.13%.

shares were down 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.93 for a change of down 0.13%. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares hit $18.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.

shares hit $18.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.76 on Tuesday, moving up 0.14%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $35.76 on Tuesday, moving up 0.14%. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares hit $15.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.

shares hit $15.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%. MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) shares set a new yearly high of $34.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $34.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.15. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.15. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.80 Tuesday. The stock was up 17.55% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.80 Tuesday. The stock was up 17.55% for the day. CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $32.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%. Revere Bank (OTC: REVB) shares set a new yearly high of $36.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $36.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.04. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.04. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.98%. Miller Industries (NYSE: MLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.61. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $36.61. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares broke to $25.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.49%.

shares broke to $25.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.49%. West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares broke to $24.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.

shares broke to $24.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%. Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%. Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares broke to $17.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.

shares broke to $17.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%. MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ: MFSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $40.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.93 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%. Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.35. Shares traded up 7.46%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.35. Shares traded up 7.46%. Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE: ODC) shares hit $37.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.

shares hit $37.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.48. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.48. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session. Yellow Pages (OTC: YLWDF) shares hit $6.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $6.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares were up 2.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.11 for a change of up 2.57%.

shares were up 2.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.11 for a change of up 2.57%. Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.02. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.02. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares were up 38.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94.

shares were up 38.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94. DNB Financial (NASDAQ: DNBF) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.07.

shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.07. Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares set a new yearly high of $5.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.75% on the session. Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.27. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $4.27. The stock was up 0.96% for the day. Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN) shares hit a yearly high of $5.53. The stock traded up 3.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $5.53. The stock traded up 3.28% on the session. Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $7.69. The stock traded up 4.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $7.69. The stock traded up 4.35% on the session. County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares were up 4.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.00 for a change of up 4.42%.

shares were up 4.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.00 for a change of up 4.42%. Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%. Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares were up 4.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.70.

shares were up 4.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.70. Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) shares broke to $0.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.24%.

shares broke to $0.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.24%. Sangoma Technologies (OTC: SAMOF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.18%. Westbury Bancorp (OTC: WBBW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $27.45. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $27.45. Shares traded flat%. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares hit a yearly high of $2.02. The stock traded up 29.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $2.02. The stock traded up 29.78% on the session. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.38%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $3.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.38%. Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.36%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.36%. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares broke to $1.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.82%.

shares broke to $1.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.82%. Namibia Critical Metals (OTC: NMREF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.24 Tuesday. The stock was down 5.76% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.24 Tuesday. The stock was down 5.76% for the day. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.64% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $4.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.64% for the day. Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.88% on the session. TriMetals Mining (OTC: TMIAF) shares hit $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 7.89%.

shares hit $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 7.89%. Southern Silver Explr (OTC: SSVFF) shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.23.

shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.23. Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.49. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.49. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session. FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares were up 15.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.34.

shares were up 15.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.34. Eastgate Biotech (OTC: ETBI) shares broke to $0.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.

shares broke to $0.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%. Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.44. The stock traded up 4.27% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.44. The stock traded up 4.27% on the session. Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ACUR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 20.27%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 20.27%. Premier Development (OTC: PDIV) shares hit $1.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 109.82%.

shares hit $1.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 109.82%. Cordia (OTC: CORG) shares broke to $0.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.14%.

shares broke to $0.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.14%. BioAmber (OTC: BIOAQ) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 0.29%.

shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04 for a change of up 0.29%. Alpine 4 Technologies (OTC: ALPP) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.44.

shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.44. Stellar AfricaGold (OTC: STLXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.03 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.03 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Apex Resources (OTC: SLMLF) shares were up 58.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.19.

shares were up 58.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.19. Commodore International (OTC: CDRL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 156.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, moving up 156.41%. Momentum Biofuels (OTC: MMBF) shares hit $0.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.5%.

shares hit $0.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.5%. Chancellor Group (OTC: CHAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0044 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0044 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day. American Medical (OTC: ADLI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 71.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 71.43%. AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.00115 with a daily change of up 11.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.00115 with a daily change of up 11.11%. BioNovelus (OTC: ONOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.26%.

