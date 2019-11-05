Market Overview

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2019 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Valaris, Inc. (NYSE: VAL) shares surged 3.8% to $5.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $815.3 million.
  • Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares surged 2.6% to $7.02.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock rose 2.2% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on October 11, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 2.0% to $40.15. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Eni, Inc. (NYSE: E) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $31.60.

 

Losers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock fell 8.7% to $1.42 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.25.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

