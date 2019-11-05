3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock surged 2.6% to $9.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock declined 0.3% to $10.90 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock decreased by 0.2% to $21.52.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Premkt MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.