10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2019 7:33am   Comments
Gainers

  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares increased by 28.9% to $12.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $203.5 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.30.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares surged 11.2% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock rose 3.7% to $18.10. The market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares rose 3.5% to $321.96. The market cap seems to be at $30.4 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $325.00.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NYSE: TAK) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $19.18.
  • Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock rose 1.6% to $37.61. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares increased by 1.0% to $3.90. The market cap stands at $202.4 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.

 

Losers

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock plummeted 35.3% to $22.70 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 26, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) stock declined 5.2% to $16.25. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) stock fell 1.2% to $27.73.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Premkt MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

