24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) rose 36.4% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares rose 30.9% to $28.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY19 sales guidance above estimates.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 20.9% to $11.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 15.6% to $33.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter, FY19 and FY20 sales guidance.
- Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose 11.4% to $75.06 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 7.8% to $5.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported wheat purchase commitment.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares rose 7.2% to $169.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- GSX Techedu Inc. . (NYSE: GSX) shares rose 6.1% to $17.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a revenue beat.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) rose 6.1% to $28.13 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 5.2% to $7.12 in pre-market trading. William Blair upgraded Sientra from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares rose 4.5% to $289.80 in pre-market trading after the company affirmed Q4 sales guidance in-line with estimates. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
- Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) rose 3.8% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after restructuring FUJIFILM relationship.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 3.2% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. PG&E unveiled revised $11 billion bankruptcy insurance settlement, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 3.1% to $82.20 in pre-market trading. Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $106 price target.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 3% to $15.01 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares fell 35.3% to $22.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.08 compared to the $0.32 estimate and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales results below analyst estimates.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 17.3% to $69.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Aaron's, Inc (NYSE: AAN) fell 8.2% to $67.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 7.7% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 7.1% to $3.00 in the pre-market trading session after rising 22.35% on Monday.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 5.1% to $29.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) fell 5% to $27.35 in pre-market trading. Arconic reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. Arconic raised its FY19 EPS guidance, but lowered its sales forecast
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) shares fell 4.2% to $90.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 3.3% to $4.70 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
