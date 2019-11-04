35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares climbed 54% to $4.06.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares gained 43.9% to $10.07.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) rose 31.6% to $28.95 after the company agreed to be acquired by Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) for $30.75 per share in cash.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 26.3% to $3.3601 after reporting Q3 results.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 22% to $4.16.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 18.9% to $2.90. Contango Oil and Gas reported closing of the acquisition of the assets of White Star Petroleum LLC, and the expansion of its senior credit facility.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 18.3% to $3.95.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 17.6% to $7.62 after announcing 'positive' interim safety and efficacy data from ongoing trial of off-the-shelf allocetra in patients with severe sepsis.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) climbed 17.4% to $19.40 after various analysts initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 17% to $3.5450.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 16.8% to $5.32 in sympathy with the overall market after National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said: "we're relatively close to an agreement" and that Trump invited President Xi to the U.S. to sign if both sides agree on the "phase one" deal.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 16.4% to $9.28.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) gained 14.4% to $26.62. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from Underperform to Buy.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) climbed 14% to $159.42.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 13.9% to $3.85. The stock has been volatile amid lawsuits against opioid-related companies this year.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) rose 13.8% to $21.20 following earlier reports indicating Sachem Head Capital Management has built a stake in the company and is pushing for a sale.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 12.6% to $7.24 following news over the weekend recent wildfires in California are "mostly under control." After falling 60% in just 3 sessions 2 weeks ago, shares have now rebounded by about 113%.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) rose 10.7% to $2.9550 after surging 6.80% on Friday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares gained 9.8% to $7.60 after the company announced FDA approval of its Talicia for treatment of H Pylori in adults.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 8.2% to $6.87 after surging 12.79% on Friday.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 6% to $14.57.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares rose 5.8% to $3.45 after gaining 8.67% on Friday.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 4.5% to $11.31 after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares dropped 31.8% to $2.0198 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) dipped 31.6% to $73.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) fell 18% to $17.35 despite a Q3 earnings beat as the company is facing a federal investigation into its accounting practices.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 16.1% to $3.03 after climbing 22.9% on Friday. Tonix Pharma moved the timing of its primary endpoint from week 4 to week 12.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) dropped 15.4% to $1.9639.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 14.1% to $13.92.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) dropped 11.8% to $35.33.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dipped 11.5% to $6.20.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) tumbled 11.5% to $2.0450.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) dropped 10.2% to $39.60.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 9.9% to $20.80.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 7.2% to $7.40 after rising 24.34% on Friday.
