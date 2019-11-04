Market Overview

Monday's Market Minute: What To Watch This Week
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
November 04, 2019 9:19am   Comments
It’s kind of a light week in terms of numbers with potential to move markets scheduled for release – the focus will be on Fed speakers, earnings, indices, and rates.

The bid market sending /ES and /NQ to new highs is a reflection of how investors feel about the low rate environment and optimism surrounding a Phase 1 Trade War deal expected in the coming weeks. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell was clear – the economic data needs to be closely monitored and, in my opinion, so do rates. Keep an eye on the TNX this week, as ten-year yields have been stuck between 1.42%-2.00% since the first week in August. If economic conditions weaken and rates force the Fed’s hand, then stocks will remain attractive.

This week’s ecodata includes ISM Non-Mfg. Index, JOLTS, Consumer Sentiment, and Treasury Auctions. Overseas, the Bank of England and the Bank of Australia will determine rates this week.

Posted-In: TD AmeritradeNews Global Federal Reserve ETFs General Best of Benzinga

 

