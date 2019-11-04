Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 8:13am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Wright Medical Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WMGI) stock increased by 31.8% to $29.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Redhill Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares rose 30.1% to $9.00.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock rose 29.0% to $8.36. The market cap seems to be at $270.1 million.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares surged 9.8% to $17.50. The market cap seems to be at $473.0 million. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 9.2% to $15.02.
  • SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares increased by 8.1% to $1.34. The market cap stands at $61.8 million.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares surged 7.7% to $13.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.7 million.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock surged 5.9% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (NYSE: BHC) shares surged 3.9% to $26.93. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on October 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock increased by 3.4% to $0.14. The market cap seems to be at $27.4 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock surged 3.1% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares rose 2.5% to $0.60. The market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $7.45.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $1.46. The market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 2.1% to $3.66. The market cap seems to be at $233.3 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock rose 2.0% to $17.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

 

Losers

  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock plummeted 30.1% to $0.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.4 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
  • Omeros, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMER) stock declined 18.9% to $13.14. The market cap stands at $804.8 million.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) stock decreased by 13.9% to $1.80. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 million.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares plummeted 9.6% to $0.66. The market cap seems to be at $19.2 million.
  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) stock declined 4.0% to $3.65. The market cap stands at $46.5 million.
  • HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares plummeted 3.2% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Premkt MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRN + AGRX)

17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These November PDUFA Dates
Agile Therapeutics Rallies After FDA Panel Backs Contraceptive Patch
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Oct. 31, 2019: AAPL, FB, AGRX, X, CROX
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Agile Receives Favorable Adcom Verdict, Merit Medical Tumbles On Earnings, 2 Biotechs To Debut
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Program Placed On Partial Clinical Hold, Adcom Snub For Amag, Amgen Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

13 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session