24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wright Medical Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WMGI) stock increased by 31.8% to $29.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $23.00.
- Redhill Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares rose 30.1% to $9.00.
- Enlivex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock rose 29.0% to $8.36. The market cap seems to be at $270.1 million.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares surged 9.8% to $17.50. The market cap seems to be at $473.0 million. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 9.2% to $15.02.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares increased by 8.1% to $1.34. The market cap stands at $61.8 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares surged 7.7% to $13.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.7 million.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock surged 5.9% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (NYSE: BHC) shares surged 3.9% to $26.93. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on October 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock increased by 3.4% to $0.14. The market cap seems to be at $27.4 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock surged 3.1% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares rose 2.5% to $0.60. The market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $7.45.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $1.46. The market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 2.1% to $3.66. The market cap seems to be at $233.3 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.00.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock rose 2.0% to $17.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
Losers
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock plummeted 30.1% to $0.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.4 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
- Omeros, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMER) stock declined 18.9% to $13.14. The market cap stands at $804.8 million.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) stock decreased by 13.9% to $1.80. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 million.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares plummeted 9.6% to $0.66. The market cap seems to be at $19.2 million.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) stock declined 4.0% to $3.65. The market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares plummeted 3.2% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
