Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

13 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 8:10am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 13.4% to $0.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Sohu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) stock surged 5.4% to $11.40. The market cap stands at $411.5 million.
  • Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares surged 5.2% to $10.02. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares rose 4.2% to $0.28. The market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares surged 4.0% to $26.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock surged 2.7% to $95.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on October 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $95.00.
  • BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) stock rose 2.5% to $5.64. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $21.38. The market cap stands at $13.6 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $2.94. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion.
  • Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock surged 2.2% to $5.57.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares increased by 2.1% to $9.03. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares surged 2.1% to $53.16. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.

 

Losers

  • Ceragon Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares decreased by 13.8% to $2.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $207.7 million.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Premkt MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB + AWSM)

Cramer Gives His Opinion On CyrusOne, CVS And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
18 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

2 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session