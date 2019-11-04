13 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 13.4% to $0.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Sohu.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) stock surged 5.4% to $11.40. The market cap stands at $411.5 million.
- Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares surged 5.2% to $10.02. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares rose 4.2% to $0.28. The market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares surged 4.0% to $26.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $32.00.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock surged 2.7% to $95.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on October 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $95.00.
- BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) stock rose 2.5% to $5.64. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $21.38. The market cap stands at $13.6 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $2.94. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion.
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock surged 2.2% to $5.57.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares increased by 2.1% to $9.03. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares surged 2.1% to $53.16. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
Losers
- Ceragon Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares decreased by 13.8% to $2.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $207.7 million.
