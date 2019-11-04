Market Overview

13 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Obsidian Energy, Inc. (NYSE: OBE) shares rose 8.4% to $0.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $89.0 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on September 10, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares rose 6.2% to $2.81. The market cap seems to be at $760.6 million. The most recent rating by Mitsubishi UFJ, on October 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock increased by 5.9% to $1.98. The market cap seems to be at $210.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares surged 5.6% to $8.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.5 million.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock surged 4.2% to $1.50. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.25.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock surged 3.5% to $1.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares surged 3.3% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on October 11, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • EQT, Inc. (NYSE: EQT) stock increased by 3.0% to $10.88. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $27.00.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock rose 3.0% to $6.99. The market cap stands at $803.4 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock surged 2.7% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $960.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) stock increased by 2.5% to $2.09. The market cap seems to be at $417.3 million. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on October 17, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) stock increased by 2.0% to $2.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BTE) shares declined 0.8% to $1.20 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

