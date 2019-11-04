58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares jumped 50.1% to close at $8.39 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 37% to close at $189.56 after the company announced a global strategic collaboration with Amgen for the commercialization and development in China. Amgen will buy a 20.5% stake in BeiGene for $2.7 billion in cash.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) surged 29.1% to close at $15.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 27.7% to close at $3.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) climbed 23.2% to close at $14.00 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 22.9% to close at $3.61.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) rose 21.9% to close at $10.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) gained 21.4% to close at $21.63 following Q3 results.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares rose 21% to close at $2.48.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) gained 20.8% to close at $7.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 20.2% to close at $97.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and reported a $1 million buyback.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) rose 19.6% to close at $45.27 following Q3 results.
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) climbed 18.4% to close at $10.12.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares gained 18% to close at $24.28 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 17.7% to close at $5.92.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) shares jumped 17.1% to close at $24.43 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) climbed 16.9% to close at $24.15.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) gained 16.1% to close at $75.70.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) rose 15.9% to close at $3.80.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) shares climbed 15.9% to close at $2.62.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 15.9% to close at $8.30.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) surged 15.7% to close at $8.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 15.6% to close at $3.33.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) gained 15.5% to close at $7.14 after the company announced it will be acquired by Google for $7.35 per share in cash.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) rose 15.4% to close at $18.59.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTG) shares surged 15.4% to close at $15.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 14.8% to close at $13.21 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) gained 14% to close at $146.50. Baird upgraded Amedisys from Neutral to Outperform.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) rose 12.6% to close at $31.79.
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) climbed 12.6% to close at $50.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 EPS guidance from below analyst estimates to in-line.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) climbed 11.2% to close at $123.41.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 10.5% to close at $90.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) jumped 10.3% to close at $2.56.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) shares rose 8.8% to close at $68.46 after reporting Q3 results.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 8.5% to close at $99.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and FY19 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) gained 8.1% to close at $4.56.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares rose 6.2% to close at $8.00.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) rose 5.6% to close at $74.28 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.27 per share.
Losers
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares dipped 36% to close at $4.30 after the company reported its Phase 2 study of praliciguat in diabetic nephropathy did not reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares dipped 24.4% to close at $4.7350 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 24.4% to close at $185.30 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) dropped 19.9% to close at $8.56 following Q3 results.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) fell 18.8% to close at $26.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 17% to close at $20.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued soft guidance.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) shares fell 16% to close at $21.93 following Q3 results.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dipped 15.4% to close at $31.49 following Q3 results.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) dropped 15.4% to close at $15.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 14.7% to close at $3.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) dropped 14.2% to close at $40.77 after reporting Q4 results.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dropped 13.4% to close at $3.37 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) dipped 12.2% to close at $44.93 following Q3 results.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 12.1% to close at $6.68 after the company priced its $3.5 million public offering.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 11.9% to close at $23.09 after the company issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) tumbled 11.4% to close at $93.69 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) dipped 11% to close at $25.51 following Q1 results.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.04.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) dipped 7.9% to close at $4.78 following weak quarterly results.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) dropped 6.3% to close at $9.48.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.