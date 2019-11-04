Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

58 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 7:12am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares jumped 50.1% to close at $8.39 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 37% to close at $189.56 after the company announced a global strategic collaboration with Amgen for the commercialization and development in China. Amgen will buy a 20.5% stake in BeiGene for $2.7 billion in cash.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) surged 29.1% to close at $15.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 27.7% to close at $3.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
  • MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) climbed 23.2% to close at $14.00 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 22.9% to close at $3.61.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) rose 21.9% to close at $10.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) gained 21.4% to close at $21.63 following Q3 results.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares rose 21% to close at $2.48.
  • NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) gained 20.8% to close at $7.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
  • Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 20.2% to close at $97.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and reported a $1 million buyback.
  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) rose 19.6% to close at $45.27 following Q3 results.
  • Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) climbed 18.4% to close at $10.12.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares gained 18% to close at $24.28 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 17.7% to close at $5.92.
  • Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) shares jumped 17.1% to close at $24.43 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) climbed 16.9% to close at $24.15.
  • Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) gained 16.1% to close at $75.70.
  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) rose 15.9% to close at $3.80.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) shares climbed 15.9% to close at $2.62.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 15.9% to close at $8.30.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) surged 15.7% to close at $8.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 15.6% to close at $3.33.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) gained 15.5% to close at $7.14 after the company announced it will be acquired by Google for $7.35 per share in cash.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) rose 15.4% to close at $18.59.
  • Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTG) shares surged 15.4% to close at $15.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 14.8% to close at $13.21 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) gained 14% to close at $146.50. Baird upgraded Amedisys from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) rose 12.6% to close at $31.79.
  • Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) climbed 12.6% to close at $50.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 EPS guidance from below analyst estimates to in-line.
  • LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) climbed 11.2% to close at $123.41.
  • Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 10.5% to close at $90.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) jumped 10.3% to close at $2.56.
  • MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) shares rose 8.8% to close at $68.46 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 8.5% to close at $99.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and FY19 guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) gained 8.1% to close at $4.56.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares rose 6.2% to close at $8.00.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) rose 5.6% to close at $74.28 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.27 per share.

Losers

  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares dipped 36% to close at $4.30 after the company reported its Phase 2 study of praliciguat in diabetic nephropathy did not reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
  • MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares dipped 24.4% to close at $4.7350 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 24.4% to close at $185.30 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) dropped 19.9% to close at $8.56 following Q3 results.
  • HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) fell 18.8% to close at $26.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 17% to close at $20.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued soft guidance.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) shares fell 16% to close at $21.93 following Q3 results.
  • United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dipped 15.4% to close at $31.49 following Q3 results.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) dropped 15.4% to close at $15.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 14.7% to close at $3.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) dropped 14.2% to close at $40.77 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dropped 13.4% to close at $3.37 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) dipped 12.2% to close at $44.93 following Q3 results.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 12.1% to close at $6.68 after the company priced its $3.5 million public offering.
  • CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 11.9% to close at $23.09 after the company issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) tumbled 11.4% to close at $93.69 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) dipped 11% to close at $25.51 following Q1 results.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.04.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) dipped 7.9% to close at $4.78 following weak quarterly results.
  • Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) dropped 6.3% to close at $9.48.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMED + AMOT)

50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For Npvember 1, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Nasdaq-Based Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange Shuts Down