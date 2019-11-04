Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Market Wrap: Asian Stock Markets Surge In Anticipation Of US-China Trade Deal
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 04, 2019 2:26am   Comments
Share:
Market Wrap: Asian Stock Markets Surge In Anticipation Of US-China Trade Deal

Markets across Asia shot up on Monday, as the United States and China hint that phase one of their trade deal is almost finalized.

What Happened

The U.S. President Donald Trump could sign a trade deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Iowa by the end of this month, he said at the White House on Friday.

Companies in the U.S. will also soon be able to get approval to trade with the Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg on Sunday.

Market Performance

Here’s how stock markets in Asia performed on Monday:
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (INDEXHANGSENG: HSI) traded at an impressive 1.28% gain.

China’s SSE Composite Index (000001.SS) traded 0.75% up, and the Shenzhen Component Index (SHE: 399001) was up by 0.89%.

South Korea’s KOSPI (KRX: KOSPI) added 1.12%. The chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix Inc (KRX: 000660) traded at notable 1.95% and 1.81% gains, respectively.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX: XJO) added a modest 0.081%. New Zealand’s NZX 50 Index (NZE: NZ50G) closed at 0.37% gain.

Thailand’s SET (INDEXBKK: SET) traded 0.95% up.

India’s SENSEX (INDEXBOM: SENSEX) was up by 0.47%, and NIFTY 50 (NSE: NIFTY) added 0.56%.

Indonesia’s IDX Composite (IDX: COMPOSITE) gained 0.057%.

Markets in Japan are closed for a national holiday Culture Day.

What's Next

Analysts at the National Australia Bank (NAB) are cautioning that the stock market’s optimism could be short-lived as the US-China trade deal could still collapse. 

“As much as the US-China trade updates continue to point to a Phase 1 deal looking like a certainty, the contentious issues on whether the U.S. will cancel the planned December tariffs and remove some of the current tariffs in line with China’s demands remains an unknown and if the issue is not resolved then a deal could easily collapse,” NAB analysts told Reuters.

Posted-In: Bloomberg ChinaNews Global Economics Intraday Update Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'Party Houses' Banned On Airbnb After Halloween Shooting