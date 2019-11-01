What The Truck?!?: He Who Controls The Freight Controls The Universe

On today's episode Dooner and Chad have an update on the Idaho hemp truckers and news on the USDA's new ruling, UberFreight (NYSE: UBER) crosses the border, we find out who made the Dean's List, play transportation earnings over under where the Brad vs Chad rivalry continues, plus mad hatters, snake owners, comment section rodeo and more on this All St. Day edition of What The Truck?!?

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

Image Sourced from Pixabay