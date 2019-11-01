50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares jumped 40.4% to $7.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 33.2% to $184.22 after the company announced a global strategic collaboration with Amgen for the commercialization and development in China. Amgen will buy a 20.5% stake in BeiGene for $2.7 billion in cash.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LOCO) surged 31% to $15.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) gained 25.6% to $10.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) gained 24% to $22.09 following Q3 results.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares rose 23% to $2.52.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) climbed 22.8% to $13.95 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares gained 21.5% to $25.00 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) shares jumped 19.6% to $24.96 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 18.3% to $95.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and reported a $1 million buyback.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) gained 17.7% to $7.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) rose 17% to $3.836.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) shares surged 16.8% to $15.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) climbed 16.7% to $24.09.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 16.6% to $13.43 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) shares climbed 16% to $2.62.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 15.7% to $2.7535 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) gained 15.5% to $7.14 after the company announced it will be acquired by Google for $7.35 per share in cash.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 14.4% to $3.2950.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) jumped 14.2% to $2.6490.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) surged 14.2% to $8.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) gained 13.8% to $146.31. Baird upgraded Amedisys from Neutral to Outperform.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) climbed 13.6% to $126.02.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) rose 13% to $31.90.
- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) climbed 12.9% to $50.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 EPS guidance from below analyst estimates to in-line.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) gained 12.4% to $4.7425.
- Fortinet, Inc. . (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 11.1% to $90.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) shares rose 7.7% to $67.77 after reporting Q3 results.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares rose 7.6% to $8.10.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 6.9% to $97.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and FY19 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares rose 6.6% to $36.01.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares rose 6.2% to $2.40 after the company disclosed that it has secured new patient access deal with Vizient for DEXYCU.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) rose 5.7% to $74.39 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.27 per share.
Losers
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares dipped 36% to $4.30 after the company reported its Phase 2 study of praliciguat in diabetic nephropathy did not reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares dipped 24.2% to $4.745 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 23% to $188.47 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) fell 17.9% to $26.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 17.7% to $20.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued soft guidance.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) shares fell 15.3% to $22.11 following Q3 results.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) dipped 15.1% to $43.44 following Q3 results.
- Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) dropped 15% to $40.42 after reporting Q4 results.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) dipped 14.8% to $31.73 following Q3 results.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 14% to $3.4050 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dropped 13.5% to $3.37 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) tumbled 13.4% to $91.57 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) dropped 12.4% to $15.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) dipped 12.3% to $4.55 following weak quarterly results.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 12% to $23.07 after the company issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 9.6% to $6.88 after the company priced its $3.5 million public offering.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) dropped 9.3% to $9.18.
