Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. Friday, 148 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) .

Principal Solar (OTC: PSWW) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 15.46% down thereafter.





Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $249.76 with a daily change of up 1.5%.

AT&T (NYSE: T) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.

United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $214.29. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $470.62 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.81. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares were up 0.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.23.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit $55.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.

Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.25 with a daily change of up 0.24%.

Southern (NYSE: SO) shares set a new yearly high of $62.89 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.

Allergan (NYSE: AGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $176.92. Shares traded up 1.37%.

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.33 for a change of up 0.64%.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $241.67. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.96%.

Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares hit a yearly high of $79.94. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares broke to $223.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares set a new yearly high of $128.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $126.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares broke to $6.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares broke to $121.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%.

PPL (NYSE: PPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.24%.

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares hit $94.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.

TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares broke to $43.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.

Northern Trust (OTC: NTREL) shares set a new yearly high of $25.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares hit $148.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares were up 0.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.49 for a change of up 0.97%.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $118.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.07. Shares traded up 3.89%.

Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $140.15 with a daily change of up 0.01%.

Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares were up 1.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.48 for a change of up 1.6%.

UDR (NYSE: UDR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.60. Shares traded down 0.02%.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.52%.

Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $163.24.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $45.57 with a daily change of up 0.93%.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.85%.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares were up 1.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $95.04.

Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.74 on Friday morning, moving up 1.59%.

Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares broke to $70.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares set a new yearly high of $27.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.

Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.96 on Friday, moving up 0.56%.

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.82. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.04 Friday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares hit a yearly high of $37.94. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares broke to $117.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.

The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.45 on Friday morning, moving up 4.96%.

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.49 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares hit a yearly high of $91.88. The stock traded up 17.3% on the session.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.91.

Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares were up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.92 for a change of up 0.73%.

STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $40.74 with a daily change of up 0.02%.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $84.65. Shares traded up 0.85%.

Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares broke to $158.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.61%.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $55.21. Shares traded up 0.2%.

Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares set a new yearly high of $77.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) shares hit a yearly high of $109.32. The stock traded up 4.77% on the session.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.51. The stock was up 13.8% for the day.

Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.09 on Friday morning, moving up 5.47%.

Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $163.08. Shares traded up 0.59%.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares were up 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $136.68.

j2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares hit $97.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.15%.

MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $120.76 with a daily change of up 0.56%.

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares hit a yearly high of $143.20. The stock traded up 15.67% on the session.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.95. The stock traded up 3.81% on the session.

Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.95 on Friday morning, moving up 1.92%.

Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.00 on Friday morning, moving down 0.8%.

Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.

Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $201.45. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $158.35. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.

American States Water (NYSE: AWR) shares hit $95.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.81%.

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.97. The stock was up 3.46% for the day.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares broke to $15.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) shares were up 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares were up 1.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69

shares were up 1.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.27. Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares broke to $41.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.

shares broke to $41.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.80. Shares traded up 1.15%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.80. Shares traded up 1.15%. Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) stock set a new 52-week high of $208.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $208.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%. Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares were up 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.51.

shares were up 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.51. Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.85.

shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.85. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.57 on Friday, moving down 0.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $22.57 on Friday, moving down 0.67%. LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares were up 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.62.

shares were up 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.62. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares hit a yearly high of $23.51. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.51. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session. Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares were up 11.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.40 for a change of up 11.01%.

shares were up 11.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.40 for a change of up 11.01%. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.37. Shares traded up 0.95%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.37. Shares traded up 0.95%. Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.90 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $56.90 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) shares set a new yearly high of $10.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.58. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.58. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.09 Friday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $23.09 Friday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares set a new yearly high of $17.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $17.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares hit a yearly high of $44.85. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $44.85. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session. Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares hit $25.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.

shares hit $25.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%. Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares were up 9.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.19.

shares were up 9.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.19. Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.82. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.82. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session. CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) shares were down 2.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.04.

shares were down 2.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.04. Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.31. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $27.31. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.87 on Friday, moving up 1.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $61.87 on Friday, moving up 1.37%. Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares were up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.91 for a change of up 0.45%.

shares were up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.91 for a change of up 0.45%. AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.20 Friday. The stock was up 12.6% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $70.20 Friday. The stock was up 12.6% for the day. Cascades (OTC: CADNF) shares hit $9.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.88%.

shares hit $9.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.88%. Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.67 with a daily change of up 0.6%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.67 with a daily change of up 0.6%. RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Friday, moving up 0.9%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Friday, moving up 0.9%. Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.55.

shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.55. Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.26. The stock was up 15.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $7.26. The stock was up 15.53% for the day. Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares were up 1.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.55.

shares were up 1.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.55. Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.16. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.16. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session. SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.77. The stock traded down 2.54% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.77. The stock traded down 2.54% on the session. Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.78 Friday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $48.78 Friday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.67.

shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.67. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.43%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.43%. Aegion (NASDAQ: AEGN) shares broke to $22.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.12%.

shares broke to $22.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.12%. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.40.

shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.40. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.02. Shares traded up 0.2%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.02. Shares traded up 0.2%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares broke to $21.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%.

shares broke to $21.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.64 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $32.64 on Friday, moving up 1.43%. New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.30. Shares traded up 3.27%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.30. Shares traded up 3.27%. CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.90. Shares traded up 5.43%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.90. Shares traded up 5.43%. Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ: GRSH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Friday, moving up 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Friday, moving up 0.47%. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) shares were up 0.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.55 for a change of up 0.26%.

shares were up 0.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.55 for a change of up 0.26%. MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $32.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%. Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.97. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.97. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session. US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) shares were up 0.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.15.

shares were up 0.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.15. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.60 Friday. The stock was up 3.34% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.60 Friday. The stock was up 3.34% for the day. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares hit $12.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.

shares hit $12.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares hit a yearly high of $22.41. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $22.41. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.96. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.96. The stock was up 1.16% for the day. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.95. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.95. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares were up 2.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.49.

shares were up 2.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.49. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares hit a yearly high of $16.06. The stock traded down 1.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.06. The stock traded down 1.71% on the session. BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.90. Shares traded up 1.19%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.90. Shares traded up 1.19%. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares set a new yearly high of $6.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $6.93 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session. Nuv Conn MTPS-2015 (NYSE: NTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of up 0.15%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of up 0.15%. County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.49 for a change of up 0.36%.

shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.49 for a change of up 0.36%. Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) shares hit $0.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $0.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Tottenham Acquisition (NASDAQ: TOTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.40 on Friday, moving up 0.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.40 on Friday, moving up 0.39%. LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) shares were up 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.90.

shares were up 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.90. Uwharrie Capital (OTC: UWHR) shares hit $5.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $5.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Radisson Mining Resources (OTC: RMRDF) shares hit $0.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.66%.

shares hit $0.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.66%. NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.32. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.32. The stock traded flat% on the session. CCUR Holdings (OTC: CCUR) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.25. The stock was down 15.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $4.25. The stock was down 15.46% for the day. Znergy (OTC: ZNRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.60. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.60. The stock traded flat% on the session. Bee Vectoring Tech Intl (OTC: BEVVF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.35 on Friday, moving up 12.93%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.35 on Friday, moving up 12.93%. Quantum Numbers (OTC: QNCCF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.11. The stock traded up 27.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.11. The stock traded up 27.17% on the session. Premier Development (OTC: PDIV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 67.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 67.53%. Principal Solar (OTC: PSWW) shares broke to $4.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 39.3%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.