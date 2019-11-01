FreightWaves Radio Preview: Is There A Driver Shortage?

Kristen Monaco is a specialist at the Bureau of Labor Standards who has focused much of her career on the economics of trucking, particularly truck drivers.

We wrote about Kristen's views on the driver shortage–in short, there is none–several weeks ago. She'll be our guest this weekend on FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking, expounding on her economics-based views on what drives employment in the trucking sector. This will be her first appearance on Road Dog Trucking.

With earnings season drawing to a close, FreightWaves Radio will be happy to welcome our Finance Editor Todd Maiden. Todd has been covering numerous earnings this quarter and will be joining us to review the trends he's seen in the various reports and what it means for the trucking market going forward.

J.T. Engstrom recently joined FreightWaves from Stifel. As Chief Strategy Officer, and from his past position as an investment banker at Stifel, he has a keen eye for where the trucking market is headed. He's going to speaking about a broad variety of subjects, including the current state of FreightTech and how VC investment is continuing to change the industry.

Co-hosts John Kingston and Tim Dooner will also review the news of the week.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking, channel 146. It airs from 3-5 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, with a replay that day from 9-11 p.m. and Sunday from 7-9 p.m. It is also available On Demand for SiriusXM streaming subscribers.

