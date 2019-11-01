5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Briggs & Stratton, Inc. (NYSE: BGG) stock surged 7.0% to $7.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.6 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock increased by 6.4% to $0.30. The market cap seems to be at $7.9 million.
Losers
- HMS Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock decreased by 14.5% to $27.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on August 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Colfax, Inc. (NYSE: CFX) stock fell 3.2% to $32.53. The market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.00.
- Costamare, Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) shares decreased by 1.9% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.0 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 01, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.50.
