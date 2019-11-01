Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares moved upwards by 30.4% to $1.20 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.8 million.
  • BeiGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares surged 25.1% to $173.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $200.00.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock increased by 9.3% to $2.47. The market cap stands at $203.5 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) stock surged 6.8% to $0.89. The market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Zai Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares surged 6.5% to $36.00. The market cap stands at $2.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on September 04, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 5.8% to $0.34. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $0.83. The market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock surged 3.3% to $1.24. The market cap seems to be at $70.2 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock surged 3.2% to $0.28. The market cap seems to be at $28.3 million.
  • Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock increased by 2.2% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock rose 2.2% to $30.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares increased by 2.1% to $187.88. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $193.00.
  • Arbutus Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $1.45. The market cap stands at $90.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on October 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares surged 2.1% to $1.97. The market cap seems to be at $146.7 million.

 

Losers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock decreased by 3.7% to $0.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $43.2 million.
  • Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) stock decreased by 2.4% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares declined 1.9% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP + ABUS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Agile Receives Favorable Adcom Verdict, Merit Medical Tumbles On Earnings, 2 Biotechs To Debut
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Adcom Test For Agile; Pfizer, Merck Lead Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Alzheimer's Program Back On Track, Novartis Reports Strong Quarter, Takeda In-Licenses Autoimmune Disorder Drug
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Therapix Extends Merger Deadline, Five Prime Restructures, Gilead-Galapagos Rheumatism Drug Readout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Tech, Emerging Markets Turbulence Lift This ETF