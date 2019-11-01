17 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NeoPhotonics, Inc. (NYSE: NPTN) stock increased by 11.4% to $7.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $288.7 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on September 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.50.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) stock increased by 10.2% to $89.10. The market cap seems to be at $9.0 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $98.00.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $858.2 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares rose 3.5% to $95.00. The market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $112.00.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $19.71. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock increased by 1.4% to $23.00. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock rose 1.4% to $265.54. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $270.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock rose 1.2% to $15.98. The market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on October 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
Losers
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares decreased by 27.8% to $176.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $18.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 01, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares fell 25.0% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.7 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 21.0% to $19.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares fell 11.0% to $0.09. The market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) stock fell 6.0% to $8.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.7 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 22, is at Underweight, with a price target of $11.00.
- Seagate Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STX) stock decreased by 5.7% to $54.75. The market cap seems to be at $14.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Susquehanna, on September 23, the current rating is at Negative.
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) stock plummeted 2.7% to $0.20. The market cap seems to be at $3.4 million.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares fell 2.2% to $46.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.7 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $54.00.
- Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock declined 1.0% to $95.65. The market cap stands at $14.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Monness, Crespi, Hardt, on October 31, the current rating is at Neutral.
