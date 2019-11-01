8 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 29.0% to $7.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $514.5 million.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares increased by 3.2% to $20.95. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $29.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $18.88. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 1.5% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.25.
- Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) shares surged 1.1% to $68.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.0 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on October 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $63.00.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock surged 1.0% to $38.28. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock fell 4.8% to $2.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $484.5 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Underweight, with a price target of $0.75.
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) shares plummeted 0.8% to $3.90. The market cap seems to be at $8.4 billion. The most recent rating by Macquarie, on September 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.
