3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2019 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock increased by 0.3% to $6.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.

 

Losers

  • Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock fell 2.6% to $2.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.9 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock fell 0.1% to $0.24. The market cap seems to be at $60.0 million.

