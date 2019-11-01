23 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) shares rose 29.6% to close at $5.95 on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) shares gained 17.4% to close at $5.46 on Thursday after reporting a deal with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to secure $350 million facility.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) rose 15.3% to close at $200.18, after the company reported its third-quarter earnings significantly ahead of expectations and revised its guidance higher.
- Can-Fite Biopharma (NYSE: CANF) jumped 12.1% to close at $2.42 on Thursday, after the company announced that the FDA had agreed with its proposed pivotal Phase III trial design to support NDA submission and approval of Namodenoson in the treatment of liver cancer.
- Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) rose 11.4% to close at $4.90, after the company reported a net income of $4.0 million for its third quarter.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) climbed 10.7% to close at $76.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) shares climbed 10.6% to close at $15.63, after the company announced quarterly earnings surpassing analyst estimates.
- Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) gained 9.2% to close at $29.72 following Q3 results.
- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) rose 7.7% to close at $103.93 after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares dropped 29.1% to close at $20.66 on Thursday, after the company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue missed Street expectations.
- Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares declined 21.7% to close at $4.29, after the company reported its quarterly earnings short of expectations.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) fell 18.7% to close at $82.23, after the company reported a loss for its third quarter.
- Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PVG) declined 17.3% to close at $10.12 after the company reported earnings for its third quarter.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) dropped 15.7% to close at $44.49, even as the company reported strong third-quarter results.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares fell 15.7% to close at $56.04.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) shares declined 15.3% to close at $18.14, after the company reported significantly disappointing third-quarter revenue.
- Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE: NR) plummeted 14.8% to close at $6.00, after the company missed revenue expectations and reported a loss for its third quarter.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dropped 12.9% to close at $4.46.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) fell 11% to close at $11.71, after the company reported its third-quarter adjusted earnings short of analyst estimates.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 9.8% to close at $1.65.
- Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) shares fell 9.5% to close at $12.59, after the company issued its Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Mogu Inc (NYSE: MOGU) shares fell 6.3% to close at $2.17.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares fell 6.3% to close at $51.56, after the company reported its third-quarter results.
