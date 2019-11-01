Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2019 6:34am   Comments
  • Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Houston, Texas at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • The manufacturing PMI for October is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing composite index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on construction spending for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Newark, New Jersey at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in New York, NY at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak in New Haven, Connecticut at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak in Washington, DC at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Newark, New Jersey at 2:30 p.m. ET.

