Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Former WeWork CEO Accused Of Gender And Pregnancy Discrimination
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 01, 2019 12:32am   Comments
Share:
Former WeWork CEO Accused Of Gender And Pregnancy Discrimination

Adam Neumann may have stepped down from WeWork’s board, but his past actions continue to haunt the co-working space company recently taken over by SoftBank.

What Happened

Medina Bardhi, former Chief of Staff at WeWork, filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in New York on Thursday, the New York Times reports.

Bardhi alleged that Neumann routinely discriminated against her when she became pregnant. The former WeWork CEO referred to her maternity leave as “vacation,” and “retirement,” the complaint alleged.

Bardhi further stated that she was demoted both times she got pregnant during her five years at WeWork.

It isn’t just Neumann’s actions, Bardhi said that WeWork’s entire work culture is centered around casual sexism and prejudice against women.

Bardhi was let go from the company in October, shortly after Neumann’s departure. The company’s executives told her that there was no role for her to fill after the controversial CEO’s departure, she alleged.

“This assertion and supposed justification rings hollow, as Ms. Bardhi already had been pushed out of Mr. Neumann’s office,” according to the complaint. “It is clear that Ms. Bardhi’s firing was motivated by the Company’s sustained discriminatory bias and retaliatory animus against her and other female employees who become pregnant, take maternity leave, and/or complain about gender-based discrimination.”

What's Next

Bardhi’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor is hoping that the E.E.O.C. recognizes that there’s a systematic abuse of women at WeWork, and brings class-action charges against the company, he told the New York Times.

WeWork, meanwhile, intends to “vigorously defend itself” against Bardhi’s complaint.

"We have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. We are committed to moving the company forward and building a company and culture that our employees can be proud of,” Gwen Rocco, WeWork’s Vice President for Corporate Communications, said.

 

 

Posted-In: Softbank The New York Times WeWorkNews Legal Management Startups Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Trump Administration Withdraws $105M Military Aid To Lebanon
Report: China Could Ax Extra Tariffs On US Farm Products
Fed Issues Third Rate Cut Of 2019
CNBC Survey Points To Fed Cut Rate; Grades Trump Better On Economy Than Warren, Sanders
House To Hold First Impeachment Inquiry Vote Thursday; Army Officer Says Ukraine Call Improper
US May Extend Tariff Waiver On $34B Chinese Goods For Another Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Virgin Galactic Loses 20% During First Four Days Since Going Public