Here's How Much Every 'Star Wars' Movie Made At The Box Office On Opening Weekend

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 1:01pm   Comments
Here's How Much Every 'Star Wars' Movie Made At The Box Office On Opening Weekend

The latest film in the "Star Wars" universe was previewed to the world on Monday. A trailer for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)'s "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" was featured during "Monday Night Football" on Disney's entertainment property, ESPN.

"This movie, it's about this new generation, and what they've inherited, the light and the dark," producer J.J. Abrams said.

"The Rise of Skywalker" is scheduled to open on Dec. 20, 2019.

Here is a look at how every other "Star Wars" film performed in North America in their respective opening weekend, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.

  • 1977 - "Star Wars": $1,554,475, or $6.59 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 1980 - "The Empire Strikes Back": $4,910,483 or $15.3 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 1983 - "Return of the Jedi": $23,019,618 or $59.3 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 1999: "The Phantom Menace": $64,820,970 or $99.9 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 2002 - "Attack of the Clones": $80,027,814 or $114.22 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 2005 - "Revenge of the Sith": $108,435,841 or $142.56 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 2015 - "The Force Awakens": $247,966,675 or $268.62 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 2016 - "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story": $155,081,681.
  • 2017 - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi": $220,047,000.
  • 2018 - "Solo: A Star Wars Story": $84,420,489.

This article was originally published on Dec. 16, 2016 and has been updated.

