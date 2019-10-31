Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump Administration Withholds $105M In Lebanese Military Aid
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 31, 2019 11:32pm   Comments
Share:
Trump Administration Withholds $105M In Lebanese Military Aid

The U.S. government is withdrawing $105 million in aid to the Lebanese military that it originally announced in May, Reuters reported Thursday.

What Happened

The decision to withhold the assistance was made by the White House Office of Management and Budget and National Security Council, the State Department told Congress on Thursday, according to Reuters. 

The State Department didn’t specify the reason for this decision.

What's Next

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned Tuesday amid protests over the country's failing economy.

The resignation means the focus is shifted on Shia Islamist group Hezbollah — which the U.S., the E.U., and many other countries consider a terrorist organization — according to Al-Jazeera.

Hariri was largely seen as a “pro-west” leader both within and outside the country.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah, one of the two largest political parties in Lebanon, has seen its influence over the Beirut government growing in recent times; it came to power last year as part of a coalition.

Protestors are demanding a government that will enact economic reforms, a demand the U.S. has supported. But Al-Jazeera said this is highly unlikely.

The officials who spoke to Reuters expressed concerns that the U.S. withdrawing aid could give Russia an opportunity to influence the region, much like what occurred in Syria when President Donald Trump started moving troops out of the country.

Posted-In: Al-Jazeera Donald Trump Lebanon ReuterNews Events Global Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Job Market Remained Robust In October
Former WeWork CEO Accused Of Gender And Pregnancy Discrimination
Report: China Could Ax Extra Tariffs On US Farm Products
Fed Issues Third Rate Cut Of 2019
CNBC Survey Points To Fed Cut Rate; Grades Trump Better On Economy Than Warren, Sanders
House To Hold First Impeachment Inquiry Vote Thursday; Army Officer Says Ukraine Call Improper
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Virgin Galactic Loses 20% In First Four Days Since Going Public

'K' Line Turns A Profit In First Half Of Fiscal Year