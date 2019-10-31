Trump Administration Withdraws $105M Military Aid To Lebanon

The U.S. government is withdrawing the proposed $105 million in aid to Lebanon military it originally announced in May, Reuters reported on Thursday.

What Happened

The decision to withhold the assistance has been taken by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and National Security Council (NSC), the State Department told Congress on Thursday.

The State Department didn’t specify the reason for this decision, two officials involved in the matter told Reuters.

What's Next

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned on Tuesday amidst protests over the country's failing economy.

The resignation means the focus is shifted on Shia Islamist group Hezbollah — which the U.S., the E.U., and many other countries consider a terrorist organization — according to Al-Jazeera. Hariri was largely seen as a “pro-west” leader both within and outside the country.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah, one of the two largest political parties in Lebanon, has seen its influence over the Beirut government growing in recent times; it came to power last year as part of a coalition.

The protestors are demanding a government comprising of independent industry experts, who can help revive the government economy, a demand that the U.S. has supported. But Al-Jazeera notes this is highly unlikely.

The U.S. decision could be influenced by a ‘wait and watch’ policy until a stable government is elected in Lebanon, where Hezbollah may end up playing a more significant role.

The officials talking to Reuters expressed concerns that the U.S. withdrawing aid could give Russia an opportunity to influence the region, like what happened in Syria when President Donald Trump started moving out the troops from the country.