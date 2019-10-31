Market Overview

Port Report – Incoterms And Conditions May Apply
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 31, 2019 4:45pm   Comments
Port Report – Incoterms And Conditions May Apply

It's Halloween on Port Report and Dooner and Fava  are dressed up as their favorite Incoterms because this episode is dedicated to our favorite 3 letters on every invoice. That's right, this week we break down incoterms, talk about how to properly apply them and make money with them (or not lose it!), and what the changes are for incoterms2020.

We're also talking the Halloween candy supply chain,  Germany's shrinking exports to the US, the most "UnderFreighted" development in logistics, drayage and shipping by the numbers with SONAR savant Henry Byers and so much more.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves shippingNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

