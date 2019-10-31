27 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE: BCEI) shares spiked 33.8% to $23.82, after KeyCorp analysts cut their Q3 earnings estimates for the company.
- Shares of Can-Fite Biopharma (NYSE: CANF) jumped 31.5% to $2.84, after the company announced that the FDA had agreed with its proposed pivotal Phase III trial design to support NDA submission and approval of Namodenoson in the treatment of liver cancer.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 23.5% to $6.98, after the company shared expanded results from its allergen chamber trials, while announcing that it had reached an agreement with the FDA on the design of its Phase 3 INVIGORATE trial, expected to be initiated in the first half of 2020.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) shares rose 23.0% to $5.66.
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares were up 17.2% to $5.38.
- Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) rose 15.9% to $5.10, after the company reported a net income of $4.0 million for its third quarter.
- Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) shares rose 14.9% to $22.70, after the company reported an earnings beat.
- Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) rose 14.9% to $18.08, after the company managed to secure a research and licensing agreement to develop treatments for chronic Hepatitis B with Roche AG.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) shares climbed 13.9% to $16.10, after the company announced quarterly earnings surpassing analyst estimates.
- Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) shares rose 13.2% to $3.00.
- Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) shares were up 12.9% to $15.70, after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) jumped 12.0% to $2.05. The company had preannounced third-quarter sales of Inbrija and Ampyra, along with a restructuring plan.
- Mogu Inc (NYSE: MOGU) shares rose 11.9% to $2.59.
- Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) rose 11.1% to $193.00, after the company reported its third-quarter earnings significantly ahead of expectations and revised its guidance higher.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares rose 10.9% to $3.96, after the company announced a definitive agreement with a healthcare-focused institutional investor for a $8 million registered direct offering.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares slid 32.0% to $19.79, after the company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue missed Street expectations.
- Shares of Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PVG) declined 23.6% to $9.35, after the company reported earnings for its third quarter.
- Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE: NR) plummeted 19.0% to $5.70, after the company missed revenue expectations and reported a loss for its third quarter.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares fell 16.6% to $45.90, after the company reported its third-quarter results.
- Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares declined 16.4% to $ 4.58, after the company reported its quarterly earnings short of expectations.
- Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) fell 15.4% to $ 85.54, after the company reported a loss for its third quarter.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) shares declined by 14.3% to $ 24.75, after the company reported a 7% decline in global sales to $1 billion in the third quarter.
- Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) fell 14.1% to $ 11.30, after the company reported its third-quarter adjusted earnings short of analyst estimates.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) shares were down 13.4% to $40.50, after the company reported a third-quarter loss and missed revenue estimates.
- Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) plummeted 12.2% to $46.37, even as the company reported strong third-quarter results.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares fell 11.8% to $58.61.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) shares declined 10.2% to $19.24, after the company reported significantly disappointing third-quarter revenue.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.