Here's How You Can Show Up At Chipotle In A Halloween Costume And Earn Cheap Food, Rewards

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2019 11:35am   Comments
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is inviting customers to show up Thursday with a costume on to score a $4 meal.

What Happened

Chipotle said its Halloween celebration event, called Boorito, will take place yet again this year. From 3 p.m. to close, customers who wear a costume can order a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for only $4 and receive Chipotle Rewards.

As an added promotion, customers who upload a video on TikTok with the hashtag #Boorito can win free burritos for one year. Consumers will need to showcase their "festive before and after Halloween transformations," the company said.

Consumers wanting even more delicious promotions will be happy to learn customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.

Why It's Important

Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in the press release customers have been showing up to celebrate Halloween at Chipotle stores for years. This year, the company is taking advantage of the growth in digital and social media to create innovative events.

"We know that TikTok users are highly inspired and creative, so we're excited to see these Halloween transformations come to life digitally," the executive said.

No purchase is necessary to enter the TikTok challenge and the $4 promotion is not valid for online, mobile, catering and delivery orders, the company said.

Posted-In: Boorito TikTokNews Restaurants Events General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

