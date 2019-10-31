15 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares rose 14.4% to $198.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported its third quarter earnings at $0.78 per share, ahead of the Street expectations of $0.57.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares rose 11.8% to $17.50 in pre-market trading after the announced that it had entered into a research collaboration licensing agreement with Roche Holdings Limited (OTCQX: RHHBY) to develop new therapies for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection using the company’s proprietary GalXC™ RNAi platform technology.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares rose 10.9% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after the company announed that it had entered into a definitive agreement with a healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase of common stock and warrants, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, worth $8 million.
- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares rose 10.4% to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported its third quarter results, with EPS below expectations but a revenue beat.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 10.4% to $5.62 in pre-market trading.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 8.9% to $9.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported its third quarter earnings and revenue ahead of the consensus estimates.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 8.9% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after the company shared expanded results from its allergen chamber trials, while announcing that it had reached an agreement with the FDA on the design of its Phase 3 INVIGORATE trial, expected to be initiated in the first half of 2020.
Losers
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares fell 36.7% to $18.42 in pre-market trading after the company’s third quarter earnings and revenue results missed the Street expectations.
- Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares fell 33.3% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced its third quarter results with revenue of $17.5 million and loss before other expenses of ($1.0) million.
- Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares fell 22.7% to $9.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported its third quarter earnings.
- Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) fell 8.8% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company’s third quarter EPS of 13 cents missed the consensus estimate of 20 cents.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell 8.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the New Drug Submission (NDS) for Joyesta™ had been accepted for review by Health Canada.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) fell 7.9% to 2.46 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported a third quarter earnings and sales miss.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) fell 7.7% to $14.80 in pre-market trading.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 7.4% to $48.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced its third quarter earnings in line with the consensus estimate.
